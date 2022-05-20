Woman sentenced to probation in burglary case
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips sentenced Sammi Jo Morehead, 33, to probation in relation to a September 2020 burglary.
In March, Morehead pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, and methamphetamine possession, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both. Court documents allege Morehead burglarized a residence, stealing an air conditioning unit and other household items.
During the sentencing hearing, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White and defense attorney Stacy Kirven requested Phillips impose the sentence recommended in the plea agreement: a period of four to five years in prison and 365 days in jail, suspended for a total of three years probation. Morehead also agreed to pay $1,689.88 in restitution to the victim.
White, Kirven and Morehead herself acknowledged the defendant’s efforts in starting and maintaining her sobriety. White said it was refreshing to see the defendant so alert and accountable in court.
“Something clicked inside of me…I don’t want to be the person I used to be. I’ve never felt this healthy or happy,” Morehead said.
Phillips said she appreciated Morehead’s sincerity in recovery and imposed the recommended sentence.
Man pleads not guilty to domestic violence, contempt charges
SHERIDAN — Darren Tipton, 28, pleaded not guilty to domestic-violence-related and contempt charges before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Thursday.
Court documents allege Tipton strangled a household member, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, and committed domestic battery against the same victim, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail, a $750 fine or both.
Tipton pleaded not guilty to both charges. The defendant’s three-day trial is scheduled for Oct. 24, with a pretrial conference Sept. 22.
In addition to these criminal allegations, Tipton faces an allegation of indirect criminal contempt from the prosecution. Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White alleged the defendant had been in “constant communication” with the victim in his case, which White stated was both a violation of Tipton’s bond conditions and an attempt to intimidate the victim due to the volume of calls.
In district court, the state may charge contempt as either a felony or a misdemeanor, and White said she had not yet decided which kind of charge she would pursue in this case. Phillips explained misdemeanor contempt is punishable by up to six months in jail while felony contempt has no set punishment; the court determines what length of sentence to impose.
Tipton pleaded not guilty to the contempt allegations. The matter will likely be set for a one-day bench or jury trial.
“The state has issued its cautionary warning that no contact means no contact,” Phillips reminded Tipton.