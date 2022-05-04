Alleged methamphetamine dealer arraigned
SHERIDAN — Matthew Bohannon, 38, was arraigned before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips in relation to five methamphetamine delivery charges.
Court documents allege Bohannon sold meth to a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations confidential informant on five separate occasions in August 2021. Manufacturing or delivering meth is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a $25,000 fine or both.
Before Phillips, Bohannon pleaded not guilty to all five counts.
Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa estimated Bohannon’s trial, which will be scheduled at a later time, will take about three days.
Man arraigned in property destruction case
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips arraigned Ryan Shelton, 37, on charges related to an April incident.
Court documents allege Shelton knowingly injured or destroyed property worth more than $1,000 at his apartment, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Shelton also faces two misdemeanor charges: possession of methamphetamine and interference with a peace officer, both punishable by up to one year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.
Shelton pleaded not guilty to all three charges and not guilty by reason of mental illness or deficiency to the charges of property defacement and interference with a peace officer. Shelton’s defense attorney Jonathan Foreman indicated Shelton was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time the two offenses were committed.
Shelton’s three-day jury trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 19 with a pretrial conference Aug. 16.
Phillips also reduced Shelton’s bond to a $5,000 cash or surety bond. Foreman said Sheridan County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff initially set Shelton’s bond higher because his mental health was not stabilized at the time of his initial appearance in circuit court. Phillips agreed to decrease the defendant’s bond to allow him to continue receiving mental health care in the community.
“I’m giving you an opportunity, sir, to get mental health help,” Phillips said.