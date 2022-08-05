Sheridan County Courthouse stock (7.14.2022) (copy)
Buy Now

Several people appeared before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips this week. 

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

Voyeurism trial set to proceed later this month

SHERIDAN — After a pretrial hearing before 6th Judicial District Court Judge Matthew Castano Wednesday, the trial of Shaun Kobielusz, 38, is scheduled to proceed Aug. 29. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you