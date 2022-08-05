Voyeurism trial set to proceed later this month
SHERIDAN — After a pretrial hearing before 6th Judicial District Court Judge Matthew Castano Wednesday, the trial of Shaun Kobielusz, 38, is scheduled to proceed Aug. 29.
Kobielusz is accused of three counts of voyeurism, each felonies punishable by up to two years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both. Court documents allege the defendant installed three camera-enabled alarm clocks throughout his home — including two in restrooms — to record private behaviors, without the consent of other household members.
Kobielusz’s trial has been delayed several times throughout the past year. Initially scheduled to proceed to a jury trial Oct. 18, 2021, the case was delayed both by logistical challenges in December 2021 and by the vacancy left by former 4th Judicial District Court Judge — now Wyoming Supreme Court Justice — John Fenn during the first three months of this year.
The trial will take place before Castano, rather than 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips, in the district courtroom.
Man sentenced to prison on assault charge
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips sentenced Jacob Cousineau, 33, to a prison term in relation to an assault and battery charge Thursday, breaking with the plea agreement made by parties in the case.
Cousineau was accused of aggravated assault and battery, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, and interference with an emergency call, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail, a $750 fine or both. Court documents state Cousineau threatened a victim with a knife during a December 2021 incident.
In a June change of plea hearing, Cousineau pleaded guilty to the two charges. In exchange for his guilty pleas, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett agreed to recommend a sentence of three to five years in prison, suspended for six months in jail and three years supervised probation.
Both Bennett and defense attorney Stacy Kirven asked Phillips to adopt the terms of this plea agreement during Cousineau’s sentencing hearing.
The defendant addressed the judge, indicating his remorse and asking for another opportunity to improve himself on probation.
“I take full responsibility for all of the stuff that I’ve done in this case. Nobody deserves that, and I wish I could take it back,” Cousineau said.
Due to Cousineau’s significant history of probation violations — including several violations in the past 10 years and a history of earning additional criminal charges while on probation — Phillips rejected the parties’ plea agreement. The presentence investigation completed in the case indicated Cousineau was no longer a candidate for probation, Phillips said, a finding with which the judge agreed.
“I take no great pleasure in sending you to prison, but I cannot ignore the history before me in this [presentence investigation],” Phillips said.
Man pleads not guilty to domestic violence charges
SHERIDAN — Branson Potter, 35, was arraigned before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Thursday on several domestic violence charges.
Potter is accused of two counts strangulation of a household member, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, as well as one count of domestic battery, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine, if the defendant has been previously convicted of certain charges.
Potter pleaded not guilty to all three charges. His three-day jury trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 12.
Man pleads not guilty to felony DUI
SHERIDAN — Scott Jackson, 53, pleaded not guilty to a felony DUI charge before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Tuesday.
Under most circumstances, a DUI does not constitute a felony offense. However, because Jackson has four previous DUI convictions across the state, he faces a felony DUI charge, which is punishable by up to seven years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
Jackson’s two-day jury trial is scheduled for Dec. 12.