Man sentenced on drug charge
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn accepted the terms of a plea agreement in a sentencing hearing Aug. 3 for Donald Brower.
Brower received three years of supervised probation on one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, a felony.
In October 2020, law enforcement apprehended Brower and Meagan Crone, who were in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Brower’s vehicle and at his residence.
Fenn noted Brower’s commitment to tackling his drug abuse and love of his job played a role in his sentencing.
Man pleads not guilty to strangulation
SHERIDAN — Jake Kolden pleaded not guilty to one count of strangulation in 4th Judicial District Court Aug. 3.
If found guilty of this felony, Kolden could face up to 10 years imprisonment and $10,000 in fines.
In June 2021, an officer responded to a call of an altercation involving Kolden. At the time, Kolden was intoxicated, according to court reports.
A pretrial is scheduled for Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. A three-day trial is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2022.
Woman pleads not guilty to possession charges
SHERIDAN — Lyndi Crippen pleaded not guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance in 4th Judicial District Court Aug. 3.
If found guilty of the felony possession, she could face up to seven years in prison and $15,000 in fines. The misdemeanor charges carry a punishment of up to a year in prison and $1,000 in fines.
In June, an officer recognized a vehicle driven by Crippen, who had a suspended license at the time. During the traffic stop, Crippen asked for her wallet under the passenger seat of her car. When the officer reached under the seat, he pulled out a bag he presumed to be her wallet. Upon opening the bag, the officer allegedly found drug paraphernalia. Upon further search of Crippen’s vehicle, the officer allegedly found methamphetamine, Xanax pills and a glass vial with a liquid substance that was later tested and found to be methamphetamine. Crippen claims the drugs found in her car belonged to someone else, according to court documents.
A pretrial is set for Dec. 2 at 9:30 a.m. A trial is scheduled for Jan 22, 2022.
Woman pleads guilty to two charges
SHERIDAN — In 4th Judicial District Court Aug. 5, Rachel Stencel pleaded guilty to one count of felony child endangering and one misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
In March 2021, Stencel became involved in a verbal dispute. When an officer arrived, he found methamphetamine in Stencel’s vehicle where children were also present. According to court documents, in April 2021, officers again found methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia scattered around her home and on her person in a cigarette box.
Stencel may receive a split sentence of 90 days in prison and three years of supervised probation on the felony child endangerment and misdemeanor possession, with a dismissal of an additional third charge of unlawful contact as part of a plea agreement. As part of presentencing requirements and the plea agreement, Stencel will complete treatment for drug abuse.
Man’s drug charges dismissed
SHERIDAN — Adam Godwin’s two felony charges of possession with intent to deliver and two felony charges of possession of a controlled substance were in 4th Judicial District Court Aug. 5.
The state is currently pursuing another case against Godwin, in which he allegedly possessed a firearm, a violation of his prior felony convictions. Godwin is currently serving time in prison for a burglary conviction from May.
Woman pleads guilty to DUI causing bodily harm
SHERIDAN — Mira Loring pleaded guilty to a felony charge of driving while under the influence and inability to drive safely causing serious bodily harm Aug. 5 in 4th Judicial District Court.
A DUI causing serious bodily harm is punishable up to 10 years of imprisonment and $2,000 in fines.
In August 2020, a trooper responded to an accident on Highway 14. When he arrived on scene, he saw that the vehicle had rolled. A witness saw the vehicle veer into the wrong lane, then attempted to correct itself, causing the vehicle to roll. Loring, who was the driver, was ejected from the vehicle as well as two other passengers. One passenger ended up in the middle of the roadway and the other was trapped under the vehicle. Both were taken to Sheridan Memorial Hospital, and one of the passengers had to be airlifted to Billings to receive additional emergency treatment. When questioned by the trooper, Loring admitted to drinking alcohol. Her blood alcohol level came back at .09 when she was tested at the hospital.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30 at 9:45 a.m.
Man pleads guilty to two drug charges
SHERIDAN — Nathaniel Van Buskirk pleaded guilty to two felony charges of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone in 4th Judicial District Court Aug. 5.
In April 2021, Van Buskirk’s sister called the Sheridan Police Department to report that Van Buskirk was causing a disturbance with his truck. She also informed the police that he had a suspended driver’s license. An officer on patrol in the area pulled Van Buskirk over after he failed to use a turn signal and noticed as well that Van Buskirk’s truck had no license plate. Van Buskirk was taken in on two citations.
Van Buskirk’s truck ended up being towed, and before it was impounded, an officer took inventory of the vehicle. Inside, the officer found a cricket cell box with methamphetamine with a sum of cash inside as well as prepaid credit card receipts. Upon further search, more methamphetamine and oxycodone pills were discovered.
In exchange for a guilty plea for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of oxycodone, a plea agreement set by the state prosecutor would dismiss two misdemeanor charges from Sheridan County Circuit Court, if accepted by the court during sentencing. For the felony charges, Van Buskirk faces two to five years in prison.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30 at 10:30 a.m.