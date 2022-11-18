Man sentenced for DUI causing serious bodily injury
SHERIDAN — Juan Cardeñas, 29, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday to be sentenced for two felony counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury, each count punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine or both.
On April 4 of this year, Cardeñas was involved in a single motorcycle collision near the intersection of West Fifth Street and Mydland Road in which he and his passenger, Makenna Hout, were both seriously injured. Cardeñas’ license was already suspended due to a prior DUI conviction.
According to Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa, lab results from testing conducted an hour and a half after the accident found Cardeñas’ blood alcohol level to be 0.166%, more than double the legal limit.
Hout was not wearing a helmet and sustained multiple injuries including a cervical spine fracture, spinal cord injury, concussion, rib fractures, internal and intracranial hemorrhaging. In her statement to the court, Hout said she does not believe Cardeñas deserves prison time but instead needs help to continue on a path to sobriety.
LaRosa said this DUI was Cardeñas’ fourth in 10 years, indicating Cardeñas is a habitual offender. No confinement was imposed for any of his three past violations, lending to the state’s decision to recommend three to five years imprisonment.
Treating alcoholism as a disease in need of rehabilitation and not confinement is not appropriate in every case, LaRosa said, adding confinement is sometimes the best therapy and the safest route to protect the public.
Defense attorney Ryan Healy said Cardeñas has been sober since the accident and has been breath tested three times a day to ensure his sobriety. Healy stated Cardeñas immediately accepted responsibility for the accident and has since been supporting Hout financially by paying toward her medical bills and child care expenses.
“Punishment from the court is not necessary in this case. He is already punishing himself,” Healy said, adding Cardeñas does not need incarceration, he needs treatment to help him gain tools to continue his sobriety and avoid relapse.
Healy noted Cardeñas is a veteran and suffered a traumatic brain injury during deployment in Afghanistan. This event occurred after his first DUI but before the rest, indicating his traumatic brain injury could be contributing to his struggles with alcoholism. Due to these factors, the defense asked for four years of supervised probation and enrollment in drug court.
Judge Darci Phillips sentenced Cardeñas to four to seven years imprisonment suspended in favor of a six-month split sentence at Sheridan County Detention Center, followed by five years of supervised probation. As a condition of his probation, Cardeñas must enroll in and complete felony drug court and submit to regular electronic breath monitoring. Cardeñas was ordered to pay $6,103.15 in restitution.
Woman arraigned for aggravated assault and battery, pleads not guilty
SHERIDAN — Mele Rigdon, 31, was arraigned in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday on one count of aggravated assault and battery. On Sept. 22, Rigdon allegedly assaulted her husband Kristopher Rigdon, with an exercise weight, causing him to sustain broken bones in his right arm and left leg.
Aggravated assault and battery is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a fine of $10,000 or both. Rigdon pleaded not guilty.
Defense attorney Anna Malmberg said Rigdon does not have a significant criminal history and has young children she would like to be able to contact, thus requesting Rigdon’s bond be amended to $5,000.
Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa argued the event occurred with the children present in the house and for that reason it would not be appropriate to modify bond.
Judge Benjamin Kirven declined to modify Rigdon’s bond. The trial has been set for April 3, 2023.