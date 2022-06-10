Man pleads no contest to sexual battery
SHERIDAN — Tyler Phelps, 20, pleaded no contest to sexual battery — a misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both — before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Thursday.
The Wyoming Rules of Criminal Procedure indicate no contest pleas may be offered with the consent of the court and waive many of a defendant’s constitutional rights, including the right to a jury trial. The major difference between a plea of guilty and a plea of no contest, as Phillips noted during Phelps’ change of plea hearing, is defendants who plead no contest are not required to admit to facts indicating their guilt of the alleged offense.
Pursuant to a plea agreement, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White agreed to decrease Phelps’ charge from a felony — sexual abuse of a minor, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both — to misdemeanor sexual battery in exchange for Phelps’ guilty or no contest plea. Barring any major changes prior to sentencing, White will recommend Phelps serve a sentence of one year at the Sheridan County Detention Center, suspended for one year of probation.
Phillips determined Phelps’ sentencing will take place at a later time, likely within the next week or so, to allow the victim in the case a chance to provide the court with a victim impact statement.
Woman sentenced to probation in child endangerment, drug possession case
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman sentenced Lindsay Aman, 37, to probation in relation to child endangerment and drug possession charges Tuesday.
Pursuant to a plea agreement, Aman pleaded guilty to one count of drug possession, a felony because it was Aman’s third possession conviction, punishable by up to five years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both, and one count of child endangerment, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.
Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa agreed to recommend a sentence of two to four years in prison, suspended for three years supervised probation in exchange for Aman’s guilty plea to the possession charge and one year in jail, suspended for one year supervised probation in exchange for Aman’s guilty plea to the child endangerment charge. The two sentences will be served concurrently.
Edelman imposed the sentence recommended in the plea agreement.
“I want you to leave this room understanding that this may be your one and only chance at successfully completing probation,” Edelman warned the defendant.
Man pleads guilty to theft, forgery charges
SHERIDAN — Richard Romeo, 60, pleaded guilty to theft and forgery charges before 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman Tuesday.
Court documents indicate Romeo was initially charged with two counts of theft and six counts of forgery for writing bad checks, both felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Before Edelman, Romeo admitted to stealing more than $70,000 from a victim, his childhood friend, due to drug use.
Pursuant to a plea agreement, Romeo agreed to plead guilty to two theft charges and two forgery charges. Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney agreed to drop the additional four charges against Romeo.
The plea agreement also includes a unique clause recommending Romeo’s sentence. Should the defendant pay restitution to the victim — a sum of at least $4,700 — by the time of sentencing, LaRosa will recommend a sentence of two to five years, suspended for 90 days in jail and three years supervised probation. Should Romeo fail to pay restitution by his sentencing date, LaRosa will recommend the two to five year prison sentence.
Romeo’s sentencing date will be set at a later time.
Man sentenced to probation in felony drug possession case
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman sentenced Scott Ragsdale, 42, to a probation sentence in relation to his seventh drug possession charge.
Ragsdale’s six previous possession convictions — spanning from Sheridan County to Utah — in the past 25 years. These prior convictions transformed his most recent charge, a methamphetamine possession charge, into a felony from a misdemeanor. The third or greater misdemeanor possession offense is a felony in Wyoming, punishable by up to five years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both.
In exchange for Ragsdale’s guilty plea, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa recommended a sentence of two to four years in prison, suspended for three years supervised probation. In addition, Ragsdale will have to serve 90 days in jail in relation to another misdemeanor drug charge out of circuit court.
Edelman imposed the recommended sentence.