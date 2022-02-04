Man pleads not guilty by reason of mental illness to property damage, injury to peace officer
SHERIDAN — Before 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman Thursday, Joshua Reamer-Koehl, 31, pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness or deficiency to two felony counts.
Reamer-Koehl is charged with property destruction of defacement in excess of $1,000, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, and interference with a peace officer, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
Court documents allege Reamer-Koehl threw a crowbar through the door of the Taco Bell on Coffeen Avenue, property damage the fast food restaurant’s manager estimated would cost between $1,500 and $1,600 to replace. After being arrested and transported by Sheridan Police Department officers to the Sheridan County Detention Center for booking, Reamer-Koehl allegedly punched a Sheridan County Sheriff’s deputy in the face and attempted to punch the deputy again but missed, court documents state.
Due to the nature of the defendant’s plea, Edelman ordered Reamer-Koehl begin a competency evaluation process.
Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said these charges were the latest in Reamer-Koehl’s approximately 20-page criminal history, which includes charges from several states. Bennett alleged Reamer-Koehl had been living as a transient and committing crimes wherever he went, including some in other Wyoming counties.
Due to Reamer-Koehl’s past criminal history and potential as a flight risk, Edelman declined Defense Attorney Jonathan Foreman’s request to decrease the defendant’s bond from $7,500 cash to $2,500 cash. The original bond, Edelman said, was “very generous.”
Edelman said a pretrial conference and trial date in Reamer-Koehl’s case will be set at a future time.
Man pleads not guilty in aggravated assault, battery case
SHERIDAN — Daniel Brown, 44, pleaded not guilty to battery charges before 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman Thursday.
Brown is charged with one count of aggravated assault and battery, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, and one count of battery, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in prison, a $750 fine or both.
Court documents allege Brown caused bodily injury to two victims and permanently diminished one victim’s vision in their left eye.
Edelman accepted Brown’s not guilty plea but did not set a date for Brown’s upcoming pretrial conference or trial.
Man fails to appear for pretrial conference, upcoming trial vacated
SHERIDAN — Myles Beal, 35, of Colorado failed to appear for his scheduled pretrial conference before 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman Thursday.
Beal is accused of possessing more than 3 grams each of methamphetamine and heroin, both felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison, fines of $15,000 or both, as well as less than 3 ounces each of marijuana, LSD and psilocybin — or psychedelic mushrooms — all misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in prison, fines of $1,000 or both.
Beal is also charged with reckless driving — court documents allege he was driving a motorcycle in excess of 143 miles per hour in a 75 mile per hour zone — and attempting to elude law enforcement, both of which are misdemeanors punishable by up to six months in jail, a fine of $750 or both.
Defense Attorney Jonathan Foreman explained his client reportedly had COVID-19 and requested a continuance on those grounds. Although Beal’s trial was originally scheduled to begin Feb. 28, 2022, Edelman agreed to vacate the original setting at the defense’s request.
Beal also faces similar charges in Colorado and warrants out for his arrest in Sheridan and Converse counties.
Woman sentenced to probation in car crash case
SHERIDAN — Ronette Anderson, 27, was sentenced to time served and probation for driving under the influence and causing serious bodily injury before 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman Thursday.
In December, Anderson pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and causing serious bodily injury in a July car crash. The crash left three passengers — and Anderson — severely injured, requiring hospitalization. The charge is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $2,000 to $5,000 fine or both.
In court Thursday, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa and Defense Attorney Jonathan Foreman asked Edelman to accept the terms of a plea agreement. Under the agreement, the prosecution recommended a sentence of three to six years in prison, suspended for Anderson’s 198 days of time served and three years of supervised probation.
LaRosa indicated there would have been considerable challenges in bringing Anderson’s case to trial, including transporting expert witnesses from out of state to Sheridan for the trial and semi-uncooperative victims in the case. The cause of the accident, LaRosa said, was comparably simple.
“Luckily, here, nobody was killed,” LaRosa said, “[but] alcohol was the reason it happened.”
Although he called it “relatively lenient,” Edelman accepted the plea agreement. He also admonished Anderson to not drink alcohol while on probation and enroll in inpatient alcohol use treatment as soon as possible.