Woman charged with aggravated assault of truck driver appears in circuit court
SHERIDAN — Kerri Avery, a Gillette woman accused of aggravated assault and battery, appeared before Sheridan County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff Monday.
Avery is accused of aggravated assault and battery — a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both — in connection with a Saturday incident during which Avery allegedly threatened a truck driver with a drawn Taurus 9 millimeter pistol.
According to court documents, the incident began Saturday night when a blue semi-truck stopped in the road in northern Sheridan, and the truck driver started waving his hands wildly at oncoming traffic, eventually catching the attention of a Sheridan County sheriff’s deputy.
There was someone in the victim’s truck without the consent of the driver, court documents indicate.
The driver discovered Avery was in the truck, court documents state, after she fell forward, out of the truck’s sleeper area, when the truck braked near the entrance to Interstate 90. When Avery refused to get out of the truck, the driver threatened to call the police. The defendant allegedly produced a gun and threatened to kill the truck driver, resulting in Avery’s pending criminal charges.
Before Cundiff, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa argued Avery’s residence outside of Sheridan County and alleged attempt to commandeer the victim’s vehicle made the defendant both a flight risk and a considerable danger to the community.
Cundiff set Avery’s bond at $10,000 cash surety and allowed a 10% posting.
The case will be bound over to district court for arraignment, which will likely take place in 4th Judicial District Court later this month.
Man charged with meth delivery to informant appears in circuit court
SHERIDAN — Willie Oredous Cooper appeared before Sheridan County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff Monday in relation to two new counts of methamphetamine delivery.
Court documents allege Cooper delivered meth to a confidential informant on two separate occasions in May 2021. The charges are felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $25,000 or both.
During the initial appearance, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said she had prosecuted Cooper a few times, and the defendant has been the subject of recent prosecutions and probation violations in Sheridan and Campbell counties. Court records show Cooper has been involved in several drug-related cases in Sheridan, Washakie and Campbell counties in the past decade.
Cooper said he was working to resolve his criminal case in Campbell County and get into a rehabilitation program.
Cundiff set Cooper’s bond at $10,000 cash surety.
The matter will be bound over to district court for arraignment, which will likely take place in 4th Judicial District Court later this month.