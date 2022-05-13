Man pleads guilty to first-degree sexual assault
SHERIDAN — Bennett Walseth, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault in a change of plea hearing before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Thursday.
First-degree sexual assault — during which the victim is physically helpless — is a felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison, a fine of $10,000 or both. Individuals convicted of sexual assault must also adhere to state and federal sex offender registration requirements.
Walseth pleaded guilty pursuant to a plea agreement. In exchange for Walseth’s guilty plea, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett recommended a sentence of five to 10 years in prison. Bennett also agreed not to object to the continuation of Walseth’s bond while he awaits sentencing.
The guilty plea ensured Walseth’s trial, which was scheduled to begin May 16, will no longer move forward. Although Phillips said she was reluctant to continue bond given Walseth’s guilty plea to such a serious offense, she agreed to continue the defendant’s bond until sentencing and told the defendant his behavior between Thursday’s change of plea and sentencing will determine whether she will impose the recommended sentence.
Walseth’s sentencing will take place July 12.
Man sentenced to jail time, probation in property destruction case
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman sentenced Luke Mullinax, 19, to jail time and probation in relation to a property destruction charge.
Mullinax’s case began on the night of July 16, 2021, when he and codefendant Ayden Phillips arrived in a small Sheridan neighborhood. The two teenagers slashed tires and painted obscenities on a camper trailer and two vehicles, causing more than $6,000 in damage.
“One of the things that has struck me over the years in doing this job is that it truly has convinced me that young men between the ages of 18 and 25…have some sort of genetic inability to stop and think,” Edelman said.
As a result of the incident, Mullinax was charged with one count of property destruction or defacement in excess of $1,000 and one count of conspiracy to commit property destruction or defacement, both felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
Pursuant to a plea agreement, Mullinax pleaded guilty to one count of property destruction March 17. Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Wendy Sweeny agreed to drop the conspiracy charge.
Before Edelman, Sweeny argued Mullinax should receive the same punishment as his co-defendant: two to four years in prison suspended for 60 days in jail and three years supervised probation. Defense attorney Jeremy Kisling asked Mullinax be given no jail time and a longer probation sentence, given his consistent employment and treatment efforts while on probation.
Mullinax apologized for his behavior to the person whose vehicle and camper he vandalized.
Edelman imposed Sweeny’s recommended sentence, indicating the jail time would be a wake-up call and Mullinax’s final opportunity for leniency.
“I want to make sure that you get a taste of what you want to avoid for the rest of your life,” Edelman said.
Man sentenced to probation in felony theft case
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman sentenced Kevin Jacobs, 41, to a two-year probation term on a felony theft charge Thursday.
Jacobs pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge — punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both — for stealing more than $1,000 worth of supplies from his former employer, Excalibur Construction.
In exchange for the guilty plea, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett recommended a sentence of two to four years in prison suspended for two years probation.
While addressing the court, Jacobs acknowledged he made a poor decision.
“I accept responsibility for what I’ve done…I appreciate the time Ms. Bennett has put in to get this case resolved,” Jacobs said.
Man pleads not guilty to drug trafficking offenses
SHERIDAN — Willie Cooper, 30, was arraigned before 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman in relation to two methamphetamine distribution charges Thursday.
Court documents allege Cooper delivered meth to confidential informants on two occasions in May 2021, resulting in two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. The charge is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a $25,000 fine or both.
Before Edelman, Cooper pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Cooper’s trial will be scheduled at a future time.