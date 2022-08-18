Sheridan County Courthouse stock (8.18.2022)
Several people appeared before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips this week. 

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

Woman pleads guilty to endangering truck driver, sentenced to probation

SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips sentenced Kerri Avery, 40, to probation Tuesday in relation to a February incident in which the defendant endangered a truck driver. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

