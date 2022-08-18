Woman pleads guilty to endangering truck driver, sentenced to probation
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips sentenced Kerri Avery, 40, to probation Tuesday in relation to a February incident in which the defendant endangered a truck driver.
Court documents alleged Avery stowed away in a semi-truck at the Common Cents gas station in February. When the truck driver confronted Avery, she refused to leave the truck, produced a firearm and threatened to kill the driver. The incident resulted in an initial charge of aggravated assault.
Before Phillips Tuesday, Avery faced the reduced charge of reckless endangering — a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, a $750 fine or both — because of a plea agreement. In exchange for Avery’s guilty plea to the lesser offense, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa agreed to recommend a sentence of one year in jail, suspended for one year of supervised probation.
The reason for this “lenient” resolution, LaRosa said, was in large part because of the defendant’s behavior on bond. She did not have a single violation of bond conditions, LaRosa said, despite daily check-ins to Campbell County’s 24/7 breathalyzer program.
Avery said she had learned from the “isolated incident” and is working hard to be successful in the future.
“This isn’t going to happen again. That’s not who I am,” Avery said.
Phillips imposed the recommended sentence, agreeing the defendant had earned the disposition.
Man pleads guilty to methamphetamine delivery charges
SHERIDAN — Matthew Bohannon, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of methamphetamine delivery charges before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Tuesday.
Court documents allege Bohannon delivered meth to a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation confidential informant on several occasions in August 2021. Manufacturing or delivering meth is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a $25,000 fine or both.
Before Phillips, Bohannon pleaded guilty pursuant to a plea agreement. In exchange for the defendant’s guilty pleas to two counts of meth delivery, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa agreed to recommend a sentence of two-and-a-half to four years in prison, suspended for 90 days in jail and three years supervised probation.
Bohannon’s sentencing is scheduled Nov. 3.
Man pleads guilty to attempting to flee official detention
SHERIDAN — Michael Tabor, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to flee official detention before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Tuesday.
Tabor’s charge stems from a March 28 incident. After Sheridan County Circuit Court Judge Shelly Cundiff sentenced him to jail time on misdemeanor charges, Tabor attempted to flee official custody by dodging court security deputy Steve Matheson, who eventually deployed his impact baton and taser to restrain the defendant. For Tabor, the incident resulted in a new criminal charge: escape from official detention, a felony punishable by up to three years in prison, a $3,000 fine or both if the escape is the result of a misdemeanor crime.
Tabor pleaded guilty to the charge pursuant to a plea agreement. In exchange for Tabor’s guilty plea, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett agreed to recommend a sentence of 18 to 36 months in prison, suspended for a split sentence of Tabor’s jail time up to sentencing and two years of probation.
Tabor’s sentencing will take place Nov. 3.