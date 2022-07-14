Man sentenced to prison in sexual assault case
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips sentenced Bennett Walseth, 25, to five to 10 years in prison for first-degree sexual assault Thursday.
First-degree sexual assault — during which the victim was physically helpless — is a felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison, a fine of $10,000 or both. Individuals convicted of sexual assault must also adhere to state and federal sex offender registration requirements.
During a change of plea hearing May 12, Walseth pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault pursuant to a plea agreement. In exchange for the defendant’s guilty plea, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett agreed to recommend a sentence of five to 10 years in prison, a relatively short sentence for a crime that can carry up to 50 years in prison.
Although she stood by the recommendation in the plea agreement, Bennett said the contents of Walseth’s presentence investigation concerned her because the defendant allegedly mischaracterized himself as a victim in the situation, also injured by his behavior.
“Her life is upside down,” Bennett said. “While I’m glad he’s getting the help he needs because of what he did, I don’t think she is.”
Defense attorney Jeremy Kisling interpreted the defendant’s statements in the presentence investigation differently, arguing Walseth clearly expressed his remorse to investigators. Walseth accepted that he would be going to prison and branded a felon and a sex offender for life, Kisling said.
During his opportunity to address the judge, Walseth expressed this remorse himself.
“I’m sorry for what I did to her, and I’m sorry for the pain that I caused her and her family…” Walseth said. “I’m going to take this punishment. I’m going to move forward, going to better myself, and going to be a better person.”
Phillips imposed the recommended sentence and wished the defendant success. Walseth was remanded to the custody of the Sheridan County Sheriff to await transfer to the Wyoming State Penitentiary.
Woman sentenced to jail time, probation in drug possession case
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Darci Phillips sentenced Lyndi Crippen to jail time and three years supervised probation in relation to felony and misdemeanor drug possession charges.
Over a year ago, court documents allege, Crippen was pulled over by law enforcement with methamphetamine, Xanax pills and liquid methamphetamine in her possession. As a result, Crippen was charged with possession of more than three-tenths of a gram of methamphetamine in liquid form, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison, a $15,000 fine or both. Crippen also faced two misdemeanor charges: possession of Xanax and less than one gram of meth in crystal form, both punishable by up to 12 months in jail, a $1,000 fine or both. Crippen claimed the drugs in her possession belonged to someone else.
Earlier this year, Crippen pleaded guilty to the charges pursuant to a plea agreement. Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa agreed to recommend a sentence of two to four years in prison, suspended for three years supervised probation, for the felony possession charge as well as 60 days in jail for the two misdemeanor charges.
“The idea ultimately was that Ms. Crippen kind of earned the conviction on all of them…She needed to have some jail time come out of this,” LaRosa said of the plea agreement.
Defense attorney Anna Malmberg asked Phillips to suspend the jail sentence, requesting instead the defendant report immediately to probation, or allow the defendant to participate in the work release program. Crippen could benefit from the support of a probation officer, Malmberg said, and must continue to work to survive.
“She’s really struggling to get her head above water…” Malmberg said. “Really, more than anything, this individual needs a chance.”
Phillips imposed the recommended sentence and authorized the defendant to participate in the work release program at the discretion of the Sheridan County sheriff.