Man changes plea to guilty
SHERIDAN — Aaron Baros pleaded guilty for one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree in a change of plea hearing in 4th Judicial District Court Aug. 17.
A plea agreement, if accepted, would sentence Baros to three to six years in prison, suspended for four years of supervised probation.
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 14 at 10:30 a.m.
Woman pleads not guilty to child abuse
SHERIDAN— Teresa Hammond pleaded not guilty to one count of child abuse in 4th Judicial District Court Aug. 17. Child abuse is a felony with potential punishments of up to 10 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines. The court scheduled Hammond’s pretrial for Dec. 3 at 11 a.m., with trial set to begin Jan. 3, 2022.
Man pleads not guilty to two charges
SHERIDAN —Jordan Wathen pleaded not guilty to two charges — strangulation of a household member and interference with an emergency call — in 4th Judicial District Court Aug. 17.
Strangulation of a household member is a felony with potential punishments of a prison sentence up to 10 years and $10,000 in fines. Interference with an emergency call is a misdemeanor with potential punishments of up to six months in jail and a $750 fine.
According to court documents, in July, a law enforcement officer responded to a 911 hang up. During the domestic dispute, Wathen allegedly prevented the victim from calling 911 by breaking the victim’s phone. Wathen was intoxicated at the time.
The court scheduled a pretrial for Dec. 14 at 9 a.m., with a three-day trial slated to begin Jan. 24, 2022.
Man pleaded no contest to two charges
SHERIDAN — Levi Reed pleaded no contest to felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of cocaine in 4th Judicial District Court Aug. 19.
Reed entered the pleas per a plea agreement that exchanges his no contest pleas for three years of supervised probation, suspending incarceration.
In March 2021, an officer patrolling the visitor’s center in Sheridan noticed two parked cars on the far end of the parking lot lingering for a long period of time. The officer approached the vehicles, and after questioning the first and discovering they had no relation to the other car, let the driver leave. After questioning Reed and searching his vehicle, the officer found a glass pipe, methamphetamine and cocaine on Reed’s person and drug paraphernalia in his car, all according to court documents.
Woman pleads guilty to two charges
SHERIDAN — Kiara Donaldson pleaded guilty, per a plea agreement, to two counts of possession of methamphetamine and marijuana in 4th Judicial District Court Aug. 19.
In exchange for a guilty plea, a plea agreement would suspend incarceration for three years of supervised probation.
In February, an officer saw a vehicle leave a residence known to Sheridan Police Department officers to have been involved in drug-related activity. The officer followed the vehicle to a motel where a male and a female were observed leaving with a black duffel bag, according to court documents.
When the officer approached and asked Donaldson, she admitted to having consumed marijuana earlier that day and having marijuana on her person. Officers also searched the motel room, and methamphetamine was found in Donaldson’s purse.
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 9:45 a.m.
Man sentenced for drug charges
SHERIDAN— Kolter Kekich was sentenced to two and a half to four years of incarceration in 4th Judicial District Court Aug. 26 for two counts of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor of defrauding a drug test. As part of a plea agreement, Kekich will also plead guilty to a driving under the influence charge in Sheridan County Circuit Court.
Kekich was originally arrested in December 2020 for parking in the middle of a roadway. When officers arrived, he was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, and methamphetamine and marijuana were found in his vehicle when searched.
He was involved in a possession case in February and then again in March when he defrauded a drug test and fled, according to court documents.
Attorneys said Kekich struggles with drug abuse and brought up the question of rehabilitation to reduce recidivism. Jennifer Jones, a mental health professional and addiction therapist who served as a witness, said that the most successful cases of addiction recovery happen after a period of sobriety. Jones also said community-based treatment has shown consistent results in treating drug addiction.
Kekich received 172 days credit for time served.
Woman sentenced for possession
SHERIDAN — Savannah Schaffer was sentenced to three years of supervised probation for felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine in 4th Judicial District Court Aug. 26.
Schaffer entered guilty pleas as part of a plea agreement that suspended two to four years incarceration for probation.
Schaffer violated the 24/7 Sobriety Program as required by another conviction. She failed to appear for testing, resulting in her bond being revoked. While at the Sheridan Police Department, officers searched Schaffer’s car and found drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and a leafy substance that was later tested and found to be marijuana.
Man sentenced for domestic battery, reckless driving
SHERIDAN — John Kirkpatrick was sentenced to two years of supervised probation for misdemeanor domestic battery and reckless driving in 4th Judicial District Court Aug. 26, which are amended charges, with a dismissal of aggravated assault.
While incarcerated, Kirkpatrick repeatedly violated his no-contact order with the victim in his case around 200 times through text messaging, video calls and phone calls, according to court documents. Issues regarding the no-contact were addressed in court, with the decision to continue Kirkpatrick’s therapy.
Man pleads not guilty to two possession charges
SHERIDAN — Michael France pleaded not guilty to one felony count of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and one misdemeanor possession of marijuana in 4th Judicial District Court Aug. 26.
Possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver is a felony charge that carries potential penalties of up to 20 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines. Misdemeanor possession is punishable up to 12 months in prison and up to $1,000 in fines.
In May 2021, an officer received a call about a two-vehicle accident. When the officer arrived on the scene, he found France laying on the ground. France was transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital and later life-flighted to Billings to receive additional treatment for severe injuries.
The accident involved the vehicle France was towing and his own car. Upon further search, the officer allegedly found methamphetamine and marijuana in France’s car and on the roadway.
France’s bond was modified to allow him to receive medical treatment for injuries he sustained in his car accident.
Man charged for possession
SHERIDAN — Bobby Dominquez was sentenced in 4th Judicial District Court Sept. 2 to nine months of imprisonment for one misdemeanor methamphetamine possession from an incident in December 2020.
According to court documents, Dominquez was found with a misdemeanor amount of methamphetamine at the Horse Palace.
Dominquez will serve his nine-month sentence concurrently with another felony charge in a different Wyoming county.
Woman charged for theft
SHERIDAN— Laurie Gausvik was sentenced to three years of supervised probation in Fourth Judicial District Court Sept. 2.
Gausvik was charged with one count of theft of items totaling more than $1,000, a felony. An inmate at the Sheridan County Detention Center noticed 12 unauthorized transactions in his account, according to court documents. The inmate told the police that he gave Gausvik his credit card to handle his expenses while he was incarcerated. Gausvik misused his credit card and admitted to officers that she had taken the money.
Gausvik will not pay any restitution as requested by the victim.
Trial date set for man facing assault
SHERIDAN — Confirmed during a pretrial conference in 4th Judicial District Court Sept. 2, David Briscoe will continue to a three-day trial to start Oct. 18. In March, the Sheridan Police Department followed up with an alleged threat that occurred in the Taco Bell parking lot in December involving a minor.
Woman doesn’t accept plea agreement
SHERIDAN — Angel Albert did not move forward with a change of plea Sept. 2, resulting in the 4th Judicial District Court resetting a jury trial for Albert.
Albert faces one count of felony child abuse, which has potential punishments of up to 10 years incarceration and $10,000 in fines.
The plea agreement would have changed Albert’s charge to misdemeanor abandoning and endangering children, which carries potential punishments totaling one year of incarceration. The plea agreement was set to suspend incarceration and replace it for one year of supervised probation. The trial is scheduled for Oct. 18 in 4th Judicial District Court.
Trial date set for man facing three voyeurism charges
SHERIDAN — A trial date was set in 4th Judicial District Court Sept. 2 for Shawn Kobielusz, who faces three counts of voyeurism.
Voyeurism is a felony that carries potential punishments of up to two years incarceration and $5,000 in fines.
In November, an alarm clock camera was allegedly found in a bathroom. The Sheridan Police Department obtained Amazon search results that showed Kobielusz looking for alarm clock cameras, according to court documents
Kobielusz’s trial is scheduled for Oct. 18.