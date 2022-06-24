Man arraigned in aggravated assault, battery case
SHERIDAN — Adam Broussard, 34, was arraigned before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Thursday, during which he pleaded not guilty to seven criminal charges.
Broussard is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and battery, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Court documents allege Broussard threatened several people with a drawn 9 millimeter handgun while aiming his activated laser sight on their persons.
Because Broussard was previously adjudicated guilty of other felonies, including two aggravated robbery convictions and a firearms charge, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa also levied habitual offender allegations on top of each of Broussard’s assault charges, which increases the possible punishment for the alleged crimes to life in prison.
Broussard is also facing a felony charge for his use or possession of a firearm, punishable by up to three years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both; a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangering, punishable by up to one year in jail, a $750 fine or both; and a misdemeanor charge of eluding police, punishable by up to six months in jail, a $750 fine or both. LaRosa stated Broussard’s arrest during a high-speed chase with law enforcement resulted in the eluding charge.
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is also pursuing drug charges against Broussard, court documents state.
Before Phillips, Broussard pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. His four-day jury trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 24.
Man arraigned in felony DUI case
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips arraigned Juan Cardenas Tuesday in relation to two felony DUI charges.
Court documents allege Cardenas caused serious bodily injury to a passenger — including loss of consciousness, broken bones and other injuries — after crashing a motorcycle he was driving while intoxicated, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
Cardenas is charged with an additional felony DUI because the incident marked his fourth DUI conviction in the past decade, with Cardenas’ other three DUI convictions occurring in Casper and Converse County. A felony DUI is punishable by up to seven years in jail, a $10,000 fine or both.
Cardenas pleaded not guilty to both counts. His three-day trial is scheduled Oct. 24.
Man sentenced in misdemeanor sexual battery case
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips sentenced Tyler Phelps, 20, to unsupervised probation for an amended misdemeanor sexual battery charge Thursday.
Phelps changed his initial not guilty plea to no contest for one count of misdemeanor sexual battery during a change of plea hearing June 9. During the change of plea hearing, Phillips suspended sentencing to allow the victim of the case time to make a statement. The victim of the case made a statement at Thursday’s sentencing.
While Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White argued for one year of supervised probation, defense counsel Ryan Healy advocated Phelps had a letter of employment from his father’s business, which would likely take the 20-year-old out of state or out of country to work construction.
Phillips imposed a one-year sentence, suspended for one year of unsupervised probation, noting in other cases attorneys have notified the judge of the little to no supervision provided by probation and parole for misdemeanor cases. Phillips ordered Phelps to comply with all probation requirements and to refrain from use of drugs or alcohol.