Man’s probation revoked after several violations
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn revoked the probation of Casey Cross, 44, during a hearing Tuesday. Cross was resentenced to six to eight years in prison, suspended for one year of jail time and three years of probation.
According to court documents, Cross was accused of breaking into a vehicle in 2018 and charged with one count of burglary, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, and one count of destruction of property worth less than $1,000, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail, a $750 fine or both.
Pursuant to a plea agreement, Cross pleaded guilty to the burglary count and the property destruction count was dropped. He was sentenced to six to eight years in Department of Corrections custody — twice the prosecutor’s recommended sentence — suspended for four years of supervised probation.
Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa filed a petition to revoke Cross’ parole because the defendant was allegedly dishonest with his probation officer and tested positive for methamphetamine. After Cross failed to appear for an appointment with his probation officer and could not be located by Sheridan County Probation and Parole, a warrant was issued for Cross’ arrest in September.
Before Fenn, Cross admitted to these probation violations.
“[I] lost my way, you know?” Cross said while addressing the judge.
Probation officials recommended Cross be sentenced to an Adult Community Corrections facility, a sort of middle ground between probation and prison for people on probation, on parole or incarcerated.
Ultimately, Fenn sentenced Cross to six to eight years in prison, suspended for a split sentence of one year in jail and three additional years of probation. Fenn also required Cross apply for ACC placement.
Man pleads not guilty to property destruction charges
SHERIDAN — Luke Mullinax, 19, pleaded not guilty to property destruction charges before 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn Tuesday.
Court documents state Mullinax faces two charges: one count of property destruction and defacement, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both; and one count of conspiracy to commit property destruction or defacement, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. In both cases, court documents allege, Mullinax defaced property worth more than $1,000, including a 2019 Chevrolet truck and a 2015 camper trailer.
Mullinax pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Mullinax’s trial, which Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Wendy Sweeny anticipated will take three days, will begin April 18.
Man found incompetent, to be sent to Wyoming State Hospital
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn determined Charles Albin incompetent to stand trial based on an evaluation completed by the Wyoming State Hospital.
Albin was charged with one count of theft of an item worth more than $1,000, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Court documents allege Albin stole a red 2007 Ford Expedition.
After his arrest in August, Albin pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness or deficiency to the theft charge. A provisional report from the Wyoming State Hospital indicated Albin is likely to become competent with treatment.
Fenn ordered Albin be transferred to the Wyoming State Hospital for treatment.
Per the judge’s order Tuesday, Fenn, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa and Albin’s defense attorney Jonathan Foreman will convene for a status conference in Albin’s case every three months to reassess Albin’s competency.