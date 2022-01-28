Sheridan man sentenced in Johnson County child pornography case
BUFFALO — After pleading guilty to 13 counts of delivery and possession of child pornography, Curtis Sorenson, a former Sheridan resident, was sentenced to between 16 and 24 years in prison by 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman last month.
An inquiry by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found Sorenson possessed and distributed child pornography on a Twitter account associated with his email and phone number, court documents indicate. Sorenson possessed and disseminated the illicit content in Johnson County and deleted it prior to returning to his home in Sheridan County.
During a July 2021 interview with DCI investigators, Sorenson admitted to viewing, downloading and sharing child pornography featuring children as young as 1 year old, court documents state.
As a result of the investigation, Sorenson was originally charged with 12 counts of manufacturing, distributing or possessing with intent to deliver child pornography, which is a felony punishable by five to 12 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, and 12 counts of possession of child pornography, which is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $10,000 or both.
At his September 2021 arraignment, Sorenson pleaded guilty to 13 of the 24 charges, including 12 counts of manufacturing, distributing or possessing with intent to deliver child pornography and one counts of possessing child pornography. Johnson County and Prosecuting Attorney Tucker Ruby dropped the remaining 11 charges in exchange for Sorenson’s guilty plea.
During Sorenson’s Dec. 8, 2021, sentencing hearing, Edelman sentenced the defendant to five to seven years in prison for each of 12 counts of manufacturing, distributing or possessing with intent to deliver child pornography as well as 1½ to 3 years for the possession charge.
Three of Sorenson’s manufacturing or distributing charges will be served consecutively while the other nine will be served concurrently. Sorenson’s possession sentence will also be served consecutive to other prison time. All told, Sorenson was sentenced to serve between 16½ and 24 years in prison.
Court documents indicate Sorenson has been transported to prison to begin serving his term.
Man sentenced to probation in strangulation case
SHERIDAN — Jordan Wathen was sentenced to four to six years in prison, suspended for time served and three years supervised probation before 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman Tuesday.
According to court documents, Wathen pleaded no contest to strangulation of a household member, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
Before Edelman, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney White and defense attorney Anna Malmberg asked the court to accept the terms of Wathen’s plea agreement, in which the state would recommend a four to six year sentence, suspended for 145 days in jail and three years supervised probation. The plea deal also required Wathen enroll in inpatient rehabilitation for alcohol abuse.
White said Wathen admitted to probation and parole investigators his drinking was a major factor in the strangulation. Wathen is now enrolled in treatment elsewhere in the state and appeared before Edelman virtually to continue his treatment.
“I needed treatment. I needed help,” Wathen said.
Edelman found probation was appropriate for Wathen and required the defendant continue with intensive outpatient treatment after leaving his current treatment facility.
“Good luck at the treatment facility, sir,” Edelman said.