Man sentenced in domestic battery case
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman sentenced Nathaniel Gideon, 25, to 90 days in jail suspended for three years supervised probation in a domestic battery case Thursday.
Domestic battery is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail, a $750 fine or both. Gideon was found guilty of the charge in a bench trial — a trial before a judge, rather than a jury — this January.
During Gideon’s sentencing hearing Thursday, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White recommended a sentence of 180 days in jail, suspended for three years of supervised probation.
White also presented an impact statement from the victim in the incident, who alleged Gideon harassed her and requested the defendant be required to attend parenting and anger management classes.
Defense attorney Virgil Kinnaird said, although Gideon recognized there needed to be a penalty for the incident, the defense requested Edelman’s leniency during the Thursday hearing. Kinnaird highlighted the victim’s relatively minor injuries, cast doubt on the victim’s allegations of harassment and alleged the victim’s guidance from the Advocacy & Resource Center exacerbated the victim’s story.
“It [isn’t] as bad as the prosecution would have you believe,” Kinnaird said.
Ultimately, Edelman accepted the prosecution's recommendation for three years of probation but imposed an underlying sentence of 90 days. Edelman also required Gideon submit to an anger management assessment and contribute to the crime victim’s compensation fund.
Woman’s probation revoked, sent to prison in relation to 2017 car burglaries
SHERIDAN — Britin Smith, 34, appeared before 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman in a probation revocation hearing Thursday.
Smith was originally charged with three counts of accessory before the fact for three car burglaries in 2017, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $10,000 or both, after she drove the burglar around town. Smith was also charged with possession of more than 3 grams of amphetamines in pill form, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, but this charge was later dismissed.
After Smith pleaded guilty to the three counts of accessory before the fact, she was sentenced to three to five years in prison, suspended for 180 days in jail and four years supervised probation, in January 2018.
After nearly four years of relatively successful probation, defense attorney Jonathan Foreman said, Smith absconded from her probation officer in December 2021.
Foreman asked the judge to terminate Smith’s probation and send her back to Colorado, her state of residency, to save Wyoming taxpayers the funds required to incarcerate Smith.
“It’s an expense to Wyoming at this point to deal with her,” Foreman said.
Edelman, however, decided to impose Smith’s original sentence of three to five years in prison. Edelman said Smith exhibited extended disregard of court orders and found she was not an appropriate candidate for local supervision.
The judge remanded Smith to the custody of the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office to await transfer to the Wyoming Department of Corrections.