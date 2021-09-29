Man sentenced for misdemeanor endangering children
SHERIDAN — In 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday, Joseph Stencel was sentenced to one year of supervised probation on one count of misdemeanor abandoning or endangering children.
The court accepted the terms of a plea agreement that reduced the original charge to a misdemeanor. A second possession charge was dismissed, as a substance found on his person came back as unidentified.
Woman sentenced for strangulation of a household member
SHERIDAN — Kiley Green was sentenced in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday to three to five years, suspended for five years of supervised probation on a strangulation charge.
The court accepted the terms of a plea agreement, and as part of Green’s probation, she will continue to go to school and attend therapy. Two additional charges were dismissed.
Man sentenced for DUI
SHERIDAN — Curtis Lee was sentenced in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday to two and half years to five years to be served in jail for driving while under the influence and driving without an interlock device, a violation of requirements from a prior DUI conviction.
In October 2020, Lee was pulled over during a routine traffic stop. The officer noticed the smell of alcohol on Lee’s breath and took him to the Sheridan County Detention Center after tests.
Lee has more than a decade of DUI and alcohol-related charges. Judge John Fenn said that it is “alarming that his history has not included treatment” when looking through Lee’s history.
Lee received 218 days credit for incarceration time served.
Man sentenced for sexual abuse of minor
SHERIDAN — In 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday, Brandon Aune was sentenced to 25 to 30 years to be served at a correctional facility for sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree.
In a plea agreement, Aune pleaded no contest to sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree and admitting to violating his probation in Park County. His sentence will be served concurrently with an underlying sentence of 10 to 15 years from a prior Park County conviction.
Aune has been convicted for a similar charge in 2018 and has other charges currently pending.