Man sentenced to seven to 11 years in sexual abuse of minor case
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn sentenced Cody Knode, 32, to seven to 11 years in state prison Tuesday.
According to court documents, Knode pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree, which alleged Knode “did unlawfully knowingly take immodest, immoral or indecent liberties with a [minor] victim.” The crime is a felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
The offense is Knode’s fourth separate criminal case this year, his third in district court. Other felonies Knode has been convicted of this year include strangulation and taking a controlled substance into a jail or penal institution.
The prosecution, represented by Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa, and the defense, represented by public defender Anna Malmberg, asked Fenn to accept the plea deal and sentence Knode to the recommended seven to 11 years in prison. But while LaRosa asked the sentence to be imposed consecutively to the defendant’s other prison sentences, Malmberg asked that Knode be able to serve several prison sentences concurrently.
LaRosa said the defendant’s lack of responsibility and history of sexual violence necessitated a prison sentence.
“This defendant is not fit for community supervision,” said LaRosa, “and he must be sent to state prison.”
Malmberg, meanwhile, asserted the defendant was taking responsibility for his actions by asking Fenn to accept the plea deal. Knode’s 194 days of presentence confinement, Malmberg said, should count in his favor.
Fenn also asked to hear from a family member of victims in the case, who delivered a harrowing victim impact statement before the judge.
Ultimately, Fenn accepted the plea deal, sentencing Knode to seven to 11 years in prison to run consecutive to Knode’s other prison sentences.
At the end of the hearing, Fenn turned again to the victim’s family.
“I hope in some small way,” the judge said, “this sentence helps you move on.”
Man’s probation terminated, Fenn congratulatory
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Judge John Fenn terminated the probation of Brody Castellow, 21, Tuesday, citing Castellow’s excellent probation record.
Castellow was convicted of three counts of manufacturing and delivering controlled substances — LSD and THC wax — all of which were punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $10,000 or both.
Originally sentenced to probation, Castellow’s probation was eventually revoked and the young defendant sent to the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp and Boot Camp. After graduating from boot camp, Castellow returned to probation in Sheridan.
Castellow’s attorney Benjamin Keller asked Fenn to modify his client’s probation — to alter the probation from supervised to unsupervised — to allow Castellow to attend college in Colorado and escape lingering bad influences in Sheridan. A representative from Sheridan County Probation and Parole said Castellow had “far exceeded” the office’s expectations.
Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett did not object to the termination of Castellow’s probation.
Fenn congratulated the young man on his “exemplary behavior” and terminated Castellow’s probation entirely, a more significant change than the defense requested.
“This is just the beginning; it’s not the end,” Fenn said, reminding Castellow to continue making good choices and avoiding trouble.
Castellow thanked the judge for his leniency and said he is excited to go to college, start a career and continue to be successful.
Man not arraigned in child pornography case, competency evaluation ordered
SHERIDAN — Zachary Brennan, 29, appeared before 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn Tuesday for arraignment. Due to competency concerns, however, Brennan was unable to enter a plea, and Fenn ordered a competency evaluation.
Brennan is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children through the possession of child pornography, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
When Fenn asked whether Brennan was competent, however, the defendant responded he was not. Brennan explained he suffers from two types of brain damage, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and potentially several mental illnesses. The defendant’s mother, who was in the courtroom, nodded as the defendant listed these diagnoses.
Brennan’s attorney, Jonathan Foreman, said the defendant intends to enter a plea of not guilty by reason of mental illness or deficiency. Without confirmation of his competency, however, Brennan may not enter any plea.
Fenn ordered a competency evaluation for Brennan.
4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman, Fenn said, will schedule and preside over all future hearings in Brennan’s case.