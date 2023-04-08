Courthouse stock (9.1.2022) (copy)
File photo | The Sheridan Press

Suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries arraigned on 20 counts

SHERIDAN — William Holliday, 29, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday to be arraigned on 20 counts of burglary, all felonies punishable by a fine of up to $10,000, up to 10 years imprisonment or both. Holliday pleaded not guilty to all 20 counts.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

