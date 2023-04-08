Suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries arraigned on 20 counts
SHERIDAN — William Holliday, 29, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday to be arraigned on 20 counts of burglary, all felonies punishable by a fine of up to $10,000, up to 10 years imprisonment or both. Holliday pleaded not guilty to all 20 counts.
Holliday allegedly committed 20 separate incidents of vehicle burglaries between Dec. 24, 2022 and Feb. 9. Of the 20 burglaries, Holliday was alleged to have successfully entered three vehicles — some in garages — making it out with $3,820 total in cash, gift cards and other stolen items.
The total could be much higher according to court documents that allege Holliday is also suspected in a string of six vehicle burglaries in Buffalo.
According to court documents, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies identified Holliday as the suspect through security camera footage provided by multiple victims that all appeared to show the same suspect. Many of the victims had uploaded their own footage to social media, prompting a former colleague of Holliday’s to report to SCSO they suspected the perpetrator was Holliday.
Holliday pleaded not guilty to all 20 counts. The trial date has not yet been set.
Brothers arraigned for felony theft, plead not guilty
SHERIDAN — Stephen Hall, 32, and Thomas Hall, 29, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday to be arraigned on one count of theft, one count of conspiracy to commit theft, one count of unlawful use of a credit card and one count of conspiracy to commit unlawful use of a credit card. All four counts are felonies punishable by a fine of up to $10,000, up to 10 years imprisonment or both.
According to court documents, the two brothers allegedly used the credit line of their former employer, On The Move Technology, to purchase $1,566.35 worth of gasoline and merchandise from Farmer’s Co-op in several incidents between Sept. 3, 2022 and Dec. 3, 2022. A company credit card was issued to the brothers during their employment with On The Move Technology for the purpose of purchasing gasoline.
At the time of the alleged incidents, Stephen and Thomas Hall no longer worked for On The Move Technology and were not authorized to make purchases on the company credit card, a detail unknown to Farmer’s Co-op employees, court documents allege.
Defense attorney Stacy Kirven, representing Thomas, and defense attorney Jonathan Foreman, representing Stephen, asked the court to modify the brothers’ bond from $10,000 cash or surety to $5,000 cash or surety.
Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa argued against the modification of bond, noting Thomas Hall has an extensive history of failures to appear in court and a past felony conviction for escaping detention, making him a flight risk. LaRosa said Stephen Hall is an equal flight risk due to past probation violations.
District Court Judge Darci Phillips denied the request to modify bond.
Both Hall brothers pleaded not guilty to all four counts and a trial date was set for July 31.
