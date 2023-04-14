Amende sentenced to three to five years in storage unit burglary case
SHERIDAN — Drell Amende, 37, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday to be sentenced for one count of burglary and four counts of felony theft. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.
According to court documents, Amende was alleged to be involved in a string of storage unit burglaries between April 1 and Oct. 11, 2022. Along with two other suspects, Amende was alleged to have stolen chainsaws, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and the front wheel assembly of a Yamaha off-road motorcycle. In a separate incident June 30, 2022, Amende was alleged to have stolen a Kawasaki 450 motorcycle worth $3,195.
In a plea agreement reached with the state, Amende pleaded no contest to one count of burglary and four counts of felony theft.
As outlined in the plea agreement, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa recommended a sentence of three to five years imprisonment at the Wyoming Department of Corrections on each count, run concurrently. LaRosa said Amende has an extensive criminal history including two prior felony convictions and that Amende’s desire to turn his life around is questionable, adding the likelihood that Amende was not responsible for the stolen items is minimal.
To the contrary, defense attorney Jenna Martin said Amende is ready to accept his sentencing and move forward with his life. Amende chose not to address the court.
District Court Judge Benjamin Kirven said in light of Amende’s prior criminal history and behavior, the terms of the plea agreement are appropriate. Kirven sentenced Amende to three to five years imprisonment at the Wyoming Department of Corrections on each of the five counts, to be served concurrently. Kirven ordered Amende to pay $1,075 in fines, fees and crime victim’s compensation.
Birdinground sentenced for burglary, wrongful taking of property, eluding a police officer
SHERIDAN — Carlow Birdinground, 21, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday to be sentenced for one count of wrongful taking or disposing of property, one count of eluding a police officer and one count of burglary.
Burglary and wrongful taking or disposing of property are felonies punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000 or both, and eluding a police officer is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail, a fine of up to $750 or both.
Court documents allege Birdinground was reported to be driving a stolen Ford F250, owned by Sheridan County Road and Bridge, with two passengers. Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with Wyoming Game and Fish law enforcement officers, followed Birdinground on a private road, attempting to perform a traffic stop with lights and sirens. Allegedly, Birdinground continued to drive the truck off-road, crashing through three fences before fleeing the vehicle.
SCSO deputies were able to track Birdinground’s whereabouts by shoeprints in the snow and he was detained.
In a separate incident Aug. 16, 2020, it was alleged Birdinground and two other suspects burglarized Sunlight Ranch on the border of Wyoming and Montana. As a witness for the state, Sunlight Ranch employee Brett Barney testified he arrived at work to find the padlock on the gate cut, the door to the shop kicked in and a broken window. Barney alleged the shop was ransacked.
Court documents allege various tools and a side-by-side vehicle were stolen. Birdinground was identified as the suspect through DNA testing of blood left at the scene.
In a plea agreement reached with the state, Birdinground pleaded guilty to all three counts.
Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa recommended a sentencing of two and a half to four years imprisonment suspended for10 months at Sheridan County Detention Center, to be followed by two years of unsupervised probation for wrongful taking or disposing of property and eluding a police officer. For the count of burglary, LaRosa recommended a sentencing of three to five years imprisonment suspended for two years unsupervised probation to be served concurrently.
LaRosa said Birdinground is young and has his entire life ahead of him. With little to no criminal history prior to these events, LaRosa said he hopes unsupervised probation will provide Birdinground the opportunity to seek help and turn his life around.
Defense attorney Anna Malmberg said Birdinground hopes to seek substance abuse treatment for his marijuana use that has led him down this path and that Birdinground is taking the appropriate steps to comply with the plea agreement.
District Court Judge Benjamin Kirven accepted the terms of the plea agreement and LaRosa’s sentencing recommendation.