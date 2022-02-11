Briscoe case ends after change of plea
SHERIDAN — The criminal trial of David Briscoe, 19, came to an end before 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman Thursday, after Briscoe and Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White reached a plea agreement.
Prosecutors originally charged Briscoe with aggravated assault and threatening another person with a drawn deadly weapon, the result of a November 2020 incident in which Briscoe allegedly threatened another person with a firearm in the Sheridan Taco Bell parking lot, court documents state.
The case proceeded to trial twice — once in October 2021 and again in December 2021 — but jury selection halted abruptly due to procedural issues and questions of competency, respectively.
Before Edelman Thursday, White explained she had extended a plea offer to the defendant. In exchange for Briscoe's guilty plea to the lesser charge of reckless endangering — a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, a $750 fine or both — White would recommend a sentence of 365 days in jail, suspended for 60 days time served and one year of supervised probation.
Briscoe took the deal. Although he disputed the prosecution’s allegations he threatened the victim with a gun, Briscoe pleaded guilty to the reduced charge and admitted elements of the crime.
Because the new charge was a misdemeanor, Edelman agreed to sentence the defendant Thursday as well, imposing the sentence recommended by the state in Briscoe’s plea agreement.
Woman sentenced to probation on fourth, fifth possession charges
SHERIDAN — In relation to her fourth and fifth drug possession charges, Toni Oleson, 50, was sentenced to probation before 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman Thursday.
According to court documents, law enforcement officers found methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as associated paraphernalia, in Oleson’s home.
Under most circumstances, these possession charges would be misdemeanors, punishable by a maximum of one year in jail. Because these charges are Oleson’s fourth and fifth possession convictions, the possession charges are felonies, punishable by up to five years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both.
Although Oleson’s plea agreement recommended two to four years in prison, suspended for 90 days in jail and three years of supervised probation, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa said the 90-day jail term was no longer necessary. Oleson had made progress in fighting the underlying cause of the charges — her addiction — and justice did not demand additional jail time for the defendant, LaRosa said.
Edelman said he was surprised by LaRosa’s leniency. The case marked the first time in 10 years of LaRosa prosecuting before him that the deputy prosecutor had reduced his recommended sentence in a plea deal, Edelman said.
As a result, Edelman accepted LaRosa’s recommendation, sentencing Oleson to two to four years in prison, suspended for three years of supervised probation.
Man pleads guilty to DUI, taking meth into jail
SHERIDAN — Michael Carnley, 55, pleaded guilty to three counts before 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman Thursday.
Carnley was accused of transporting methamphetamine into the Sheridan County Detention Center, a felony, punishable by up to three years in prison, a $3,000 fine or both; possession of less than 3 grams of meth, a misdemeanor punishable up to one year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both; and driving while under the influence, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail, a $750 fine or both for a first offense.
Before Edelman Thursday, Carnley pleaded guilty to all three counts. The defendant explained the charges stemmed from a crash in which he drove into an unoccupied vehicle while on meth. Upon being escorted to the Sheridan County Detention Center, deputies found an additional four baggies of meth in Carnley’s sock, which resulted in the defendant’s possession and transport charges.
According to Carnley’s plea agreement, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett will likely recommend the defendant be sentenced to one year of supervised probation for the DUI and an additional year of supervised probation for the possession and transport charges.
Carnley told Edelman he has made progress since the charges were filed; he said he’s worked toward recovery and found religious support.
“I have a lot of better things in my life now than I did then,” Carnley said to the judge.
Carnley’s sentencing is scheduled April 21 at 9:30 a.m.
Man pleads guilty to meth delivery
SHERIDAN — Alan Crackenberger, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of delivering methamphetamine before Fourth Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman Thursday.
Crackenberger was originally charged with two counts of meth delivery, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in jail, a $25,000 fine or both. A confidential informant working on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations arranged two controlled meth buys from Crackenberger, court documents state.
Pursuant to a plea agreement, Crackenberger agreed to plead guilty to one count of meth delivery while Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett agreed to dismiss the second count.
Crackenberger’s sentencing is scheduled April 12 at 10 a.m.