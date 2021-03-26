Attorneys may work plea deal for man facing theft charge
SHERIDAN — In a status hearing in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday, Judge John Fenn rescheduled a trial for Sean Vance, who faces one felony charge.
Sean Vance pleaded not guilty by reason of mental impairment or deficiency to one count of felony theft Dec. 10, 2020, in district court. The felony count — which carries penalties of up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines — relates to Vance allegedly stealing more than $2,400 in merchandise from the Walmart in Sheridan in November 2020.
The court ordered a mental evaluation of Vance and initially scheduled a trial for April 19, 2021. In open court Thursday, attorneys reviewed the mental evaluation that found Vance fit for trial. Defense attorney Anna Malmberg said she intends to entertain negotiations with the state and reach a plea agreement before Vance’s trial, which Fenn rescheduled for May 24 just in case it moves forward.
A pretrial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 29.
Woman changes plea on two charges
SHERIDAN — Holli Ingalls changed pleas on two drug charges in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday.
Ingalls initially pleaded not guilty to two felony drug charges in 4th Judicial District Court after being charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, with each count carrying a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and a $5,000 fine.
Ingalls was charged after a Dec. 4, 2020, traffic stop. During the stop, law enforcement discovered Ingalls had an outstanding bench warrant out of Campbell County. Subsequent to her arrest, Ingalls was found to be in possession of heroin and methamphetamine. She was convicted of similar charges in 2010, 2016 and 2017.
In open court Thursday, Ingalls pleaded guilty to the first count and no contest to the second count.
Ingalls’ sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 1, which will also include a dispositional hearing for a 2017 case she has in district court.