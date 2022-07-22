Strangulation trial scheduled to proceed next month
SHERIDAN — After a pretrial hearing before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Thursday, the trial of Jake Kolden, 29, is set to proceed Aug. 22.
Kolden is charged with one count of strangulation of a household member, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Due to various scheduling delays, Kolden’s trial has been pending since its original trial date in January.
Barring any major changes in COVID-19 caseloads, Phillips said she intends to conduct Kolden’s trial pursuant to pre-COVID-19 jury selection rules, with questioning of all 50 prospective jurors taking place at one time in the district courtroom.
Man sentenced to probation in drug transport case
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips sentenced Mason Sundstrom, 25, to probation Thursday in relation to one count of transporting methamphetamine into a jail or penal institution.
During a change of plea hearing in March, Sundstrom admitted Sheridan County sheriff’s deputies found meth among his belongings while booking him into the Sheridan County Detention Center.
Both Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christian White and defense attorney Stacy Kirven asked Phillips to impose the agreed-upon sentence included in the parties’ plea agreement: 18 to 24 months in prison, suspended for two years supervised probation. White and Kirven expressed their confidence in the defendant’s ability to be successful on probation and while maintaining his sobriety.
Sundstrom, meanwhile, indicated his commitment to success on probation, saying he is “really excited” for the probation term and looking forward to using the programming available to probationers as a “stepping stone” to a better future.
“I have a newfound respect for this court…I’m done fighting; we’re all on the same page. I wanted to give you that assurity in person,” Sundstrom said.
Phillips imposed the recommended sentence and wished Sundstrom good luck.
Woman sentenced to jail, probation terms for theft-related charges
SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips sentenced Laura Banderob, 47, to jail and probation time in relation to theft charges Thursday.
Banderob was accused of one count of theft of property worth more than $1,000 and conspiracy to commit theft, felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, as well as one misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit theft, punishable by up to six months in jail, a $750 fine or both. Court documents allege Banderob stole and planned to steal Walmart merchandise on three occasions.
The defendant pleaded guilty pursuant to a plea agreement in the case. The agreement levied a sentence of two to four years in prison, suspended for six months in jail and two years supervised probation, for both felony counts and a six-month jail sentence for the misdemeanor charge. All of the jail and probation time would be served concurrently, Phillips explained.
In a candid statement before the judge, Banderob expressed remorse for her behavior and requested leniency to allow her to care for her children and work toward sobriety.
Based on Banderob’s criminal history, Phillips imposed the sentence recommended in the plea agreement.
Woman pleads not guilty to transporting morphine sulfate into jail
SHERIDAN — Kimberlee Salstrom, 46, pleaded not guilty to taking a controlled substance into jail in an arraignment before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Thursday.
Salstrom is charged with one count of taking a controlled substance into a jail or penal institution, a felony punishable by up to three years in prison, a $3,000 fine or both. Court documents allege law enforcement personnel found a pill of morphine sulfate among Salstrom’s belongings upon booking her into jail on a Montana warrant.
Salstrom’s one-day trial is scheduled Nov. 7.