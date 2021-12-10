Woman pleads guilty to driving under the influence, causing serious bodily harm
SHERIDAN — Ronette Anderson, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and causing serious bodily harm before 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn Thursday.
Court documents alleged Anderson was driving a vehicle while intoxicated in July with three passengers. When the vehicle ran into a tree, all four people in the vehicle were severely injured, requiring hospitalization.
The charge is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $2,000 to $5,000 fine or both.
Before Fenn, Anderson admitted to driving drunk and said the actions resulted in significant injuries.
Anderson pleaded guilty pursuant to a plea deal with the Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney’s office. Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa explained, in exchange for Anderson’s guilty or no contest plea, the state would recommend a sentence of three to six years in prison suspended for at least 150 days in jail and three years of supervised probation.
Due to his recent appointment to the Wyoming Supreme Court, Fenn said 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman will likely preside over Anderson’s sentencing hearing.
Woman pleads guilty to fourth, fifth possession charges
SHERIDAN — Before Fourth Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn Thursday, Toni Oleson, 50, pleaded guilty to two counts of drug possession.
According to court documents, law enforcement officers found methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as associated paraphernalia, in Oleson’s home.
Under most circumstances, these charges would be misdemeanors, punishable by up to a year in jail. However, these are Oleson’s fourth and fifth possession convictions, meaning they are felonies punishable by up to 5 years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both. Oleson was previously convicted of possession charges in Sheridan County in 2019 and 2020.
Oleson admitted to keeping drugs and related items in her home, pleading guilty to two counts of possession in exchange for Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa dropping an additional citation the defendant faces in Sheridan County Circuit Court.
Fenn accepted Oleson’s plea and warned her sentencing may be delayed because of the 4th Judicial District vacancy.
“You’ve been doing well [on bond],” Fenn said. “Don’t let this time before sentencing [result in] relapse.”
Man arraigned on possession charges
SHERIDAN — Quentin Lafferty, 43, pleaded not guilty to one count of drug possession during an arraignment before Fourth Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn Thursday.
Court documents allege Lafferty possessed less than 3 grams of methamphetamine in crystal form.
Under most circumstances, possession of this amount of meth would be a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 12 months in jail, a $1,000 fine or both. However, because Lafferty’s criminal record includes three prior possession charges — all committed in South Dakota in 2009, 2011 and 2018 — the alleged crime is charged as a felony, punishable by up to 5 years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both.
Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White anticipated Lafferty’s trial would take two days. Fenn scheduled the trial for May 16, 2022.
Bondsman appears, motion fails
SHERIDAN — Nick Beduhn of Freedom Fighters Bail Bonds appeared before 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn Thursday in the criminal case of Kishan Sangha, 34.
Sangha is accused of two counts of possession of controlled substances — methamphetamine and heroin — with intent to deliver, a felony punishable by 20 years in prison, a $25,000 fine or both. Court documents allege investigating officers found 6 ounces of meth and 11.4 grams heroin in Sangha’s possession during a search in September 2020.
Since August, however, Sangha has been incarcerated at Fresno County Jail in his home state of California.
Wyoming currently has a hold on Sangha, meaning, should the defendant be released from jail in California, he will be held in custody and transported to Wyoming to manage additional criminal matters here. Sangha will be transported back to Wyoming at no expense to the state, Beduhn argued, because of an interstate agreement between western states.
Because Sangha will automatically return to Wyoming — eliminating the need for a bondsman to track the defendant down — Beduhn requested Fenn exonerate Freedom Fighters’ $15,000 surety bond.
Beduhn failed to show up to a hearing Dec. 6, the bondsman explained to Fenn, because Freedom Fighters did not receive notification of the hearing.
Fenn said, however, he’s also not comfortable exonerating the bond. Just in case bondsman are needed to return Sangha to Wyoming or some other change in the case necessitates Freedom Fighters’ action,
Ultimately, Fenn decided not to exonerate the surety bond or require the bondsman deliver Sangha’s $15,000 bond. The judge said he wanted to maintain the case’s status quo until the defendant returns to Wyoming.
“I like it just the way it is right now,” Fenn said.
Fenn also made Freedom Fighters Bail Bonds a party of record in the case. The bondsman will be notified, the judge said, of all future hearings in the case.