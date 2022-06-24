SHERIDAN — Department of Wyoming Adjutant Floyd Watson Jr. recently presented the first “Chapter of the Year Award” to Harrison-Haley-Heckman Chapter 9 in Sheridan.
The award was presented at the banquet of the 60th Disabled American Veterans Department of Wyoming State Convention held in Sheridan April 30. Elizabeth St. Clair is the first female Commander of Harrison-Haley-Heckman Chapter 9 and has served as chapter senior vice commander, adjutant, treasurer and chaplain.
She is also the sergeant-at-arms for the Department of Wyoming and she volunteers at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care Center as an ambassador averaging 25 hours per week in addition to volunteering many hours with the chapter.