SHERIDAN — Rob Hium, a longtime resident of Dayton, is celebrating a major victory after winning the Spring Poker Showdown hosted by the Roughrider Poker Tour. The tournament paid out $106,880 in prizes, of which Hium won the grand prize of $23,200. The large competition of 334 poker players took place at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center in Billings, Montana.

“Things lined up well, how do you put the feeling into words?” Dayton resident Rob Hium said. “It was really exciting when you play a lot of tournaments you play and you play and then something happens and you get knocked out. This one just kept going.”

