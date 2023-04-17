SHERIDAN — Rob Hium, a longtime resident of Dayton, is celebrating a major victory after winning the Spring Poker Showdown hosted by the Roughrider Poker Tour. The tournament paid out $106,880 in prizes, of which Hium won the grand prize of $23,200. The large competition of 334 poker players took place at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center in Billings, Montana.
“Things lined up well, how do you put the feeling into words?” Dayton resident Rob Hium said. “It was really exciting when you play a lot of tournaments you play and you play and then something happens and you get knocked out. This one just kept going.”
Hium, who owns Tongue River Communications, began playing poker with his wife and friends as a hobby over the years. He has played in the Montana tournament three times and a handful of smaller tournaments locally and in Las Vegas.
To win a tournament like this takes a bit of luck, and a lot of skill knowing how to play the odds, Hium said. He plans to use some of the money on a vacation with his wife.
“Buy-in is $470, it is projected to be a prize pool in excess of 150,000,” Roughrider Poker Tour President Jerry Sorrells said. “Throughout my research, I cannot find a Montana state tournament that has had a higher payout than what Rob won and what we are projected to offer at the state championship.”
The Roughrider Poker Tour hosts tournaments in North Dakota and Montana, tournaments can be accessed at roughriderpokertour.com. The next tournament is the Montana State Poker Championship hosted at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center from April 28-30. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook and will have an RFID table to give the same streaming capability to the tournament as the poker world championships.
“When I go to a tournament, I am there to have fun, and when I win money that is just a bonus,” Hium said. “Don’t play beyond your means, as that is how people get themselves into trouble.”
Hium recommends for beginners starting out to play with very low stakes and to just have fun as they learn the rules and skills of the game. Hosting a poker night with friends is a great way to get started to learn the rules of poker. There are also a lot of small tournaments hosted locally throughout the year, he said.
“The next time Robert plays, he will have confidence from his win and he probably won’t even realize he’s playing better,” Sorrells said. “You see all the time someone who wins and then goes on a hot streak, people just don’t realize how much your confidence is affected in the next tournament you play.”