SHERIDAN — Sheridan County’s legislators were split in their opinions about the effectiveness of the session.
The local legislative delegation gave its review of the session at a breakfast event hosted by Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.
Sen. Bo Biteman spoke directly about his session takeaways.
“I’ll just give it to you straight,” Biteman said. “If you’re community colleges, you did well. K12, you did well. If you’re a government employee, you did well… If you’re a taxpayer, you got hosed.”
Freshman Rep. Ken Pendergraft, R-Sheridan, criticized the money spent by the Legislature during the session.
“We spent almost half a billion dollars,” Pendergraft said. “... About a year ago, we just did a budget that was supposed to be good for two years. We didn’t have to spend a dime. We didn’t have to.”
Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, said some of the increase in spending was a result of pay increases for state employees, specifically mentioning state troopers and snow plow drivers.
Those in attendance applauded Biteman when he said there wasn’t enough done in the Legislature for property tax relief.
“At the end of the day, you all sent us down (there) for property tax relief, but we failed,” Biteman said. “And, I take that personally. There’s just not enough of us down there to get the job done. You’re going to have to send more reinforcements if you want true property tax relief.”
Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, also said he would have liked to see more done in the way of tax reform.
“There were about 10 or more property tax (bills),” Jennings said. “All the way from rebate, refund, relief to reform. And, the only bill that actually survived that has a modicum of doing some reform on our property taxes, House Bill 100… is several years out.”
Jennings said HB 100 bases property taxes on the acquisition value of a property.
Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said the body almost finished the session with no property tax relief.
“We almost walked away with nothing on property tax…” Kinskey said. “So, it didn’t happen the way I want, it’s not going to happen as fast as I want, but it’s going to happen.”
Senate Joint Resolution 3 would add a new property tax class for primary residences and was passed in the waning moments of the session. The resolution, a constitutional amendment, will be placed on the ballot in 2024. If approved by voters, the Legislature would have to create a law to designate a tax rate for primary residences.
Pendergraft mentioned a lawsuit in which the Wyoming Education Association claimed the state did not adjust the school funding model to reflect inflation.
“If you look at school spending in Wyoming, (the) schools are terrifically funded, even when we had to cut them a little while back,” Pendergraft said. “And, they start screaming and say, ‘Well, you’re not obeying the model.’ Well, the schools aren’t obeying the model either. You would think that in a conservative state like Wyoming, it’d be a slam dunk to get porn out of schools. Nope… You would think that we would be opposed to the sexualization of kids; teaching little kindergarteners and third (graders) about all sorts of sex. You’d think it’d be a slam dunk to get that out of schools. Nope.”
Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, said the Legislature passed bills regarding points of interest from the previous election cycle.
“One of those was crossover voting, we passed House Bill 103,” Crago said. “The other one was transgender sports, which was Senate File 133.”
HB 103 will require voters to change their party affiliation, if desired, no less than 14 days before primary elections. SF 133 will require transgender athletes to compete with teams that match their sex assigned at birth.
Pendergraft praised House Bill 152, the Life is a Human Right Act; the bill is a comprehensive ban on abortion.
“House Bill 152, life begins at conception, man it was good to get that in there,” Pendergraft said. “It’s also good to say that abortion is not health care and we had that in there.”
Pendergraft said he became a legislator because of issues caused by voter apathy.
“(These are) supposed to be my retirement years,” Pendergraft said. “I was going to go enjoy myself a little bit, do some fishing.”
Kinskey, Western, Crago and Jennings each previously shared their opinions of the session with The Sheridan Press March 4.