SHERIDAN — The Wyoming legislative session wrapped up Friday afternoon.
Four legislators with constituencies in Sheridan County spoke with The Sheridan Press about their opinions of the session.
Wins of the session
Three of the four said putting a total of $1.4 billion into various savings accounts was a win for the session.
“I think the state of Wyoming was a big winner with the budget,” Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, said. “We put $1.4 billion into savings, that’s a huge deal.”
House Majority Whip Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, shared the same sentiment.
“That’s money that belongs to all of Wyoming and putting that in savings is a smart move because it puts that money away for a rainy day when we’ll need it,” Western said. “And we know eventually we will.”
Crago also said the state fully funded schools in the state, which was sparked by litigation centered around Wyoming’s school funding model.
The Wyoming Education Association filed a lawsuit in August 2022 alleging the state did not adjust the school funding model to reflect inflation. According to the Education Law Center, the lawsuit was upheld in December 2022 by a district court judge in Laramie County.
Senate Vice President Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, viewed four topics as big wins over the course of the session. Kinskey said property tax relief was a big goal of the session, which was achieved through an increase in property tax rebates and amendments to Senate Joint Resolution 3. He said putting money into savings was a win as well.
Kinskey and Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, both mentioned Senate File 133 as a success for the session. SF 133 would require transgender athletes to compete with teams that match their sex assigned at birth. Crago was a co-sponsor of the bill and sponsored a similar version in the House.
Kinskey and Jennings also said a bill preventing crossover voting being sent to the governor’s desk was a win. House Bill 103 would require voters to change their party affiliation, if desired, no less than 14 days before primary elections.
“After five tries, the crossover voting bill finally passed,” Kinskey said. “They cannot… show up on primary election day and say, ‘By the way, give me a ballot for the party I’m not registered (with).’”
Western said he was proud to be able to get $2.5 million appropriated for renovations to the town of Dayton pool.
Losses of the session
Jennings said a major loss of the session was how the Legislature handled bill substitutes.
“I think the biggest loss has been the lack of integrity and how the Legislature has dealt with bills,” he said. “Leadership has used (a bill substitute rule) to rewrite people’s bills. And that happened four or five times. It’s very disappointing to see things lose that people work hard to get and then have leadership or chairman come along and rewrite a bill.”
Crago said a low for the session was a lack of tax relief and reform for Wyomingites.
“To be honest, as a Legislature, we have not gotten where we needed to get, and that’s just my opinion,” he said.
Western would have liked to see some of the bills he sponsored make it to the governor’s desk but overall he was fine with that not happening this session. His bills included two focusing on fishing and House Bill 237, the Beer Freedom Act.
Kinskey said he couldn’t think of shortcomings of the session but the wins outweighed any potential losses.
“I think just walking away with those four big wins, you know, dwarfs any losses that we may have had, and we’ll be back here in 10 months,” he said. “So, any losses we can always give it another try next year.”
Session review
The four wins he listed also led Kinskey to characterize the session as a success. The other three legislators said the session was neither a success nor a failure.
“In some sense, every session is a little bit of a wash, right? Because there are bills that got through that you didn’t want to get through,” Western said. “There are bills that failed that you wanted to (get through).”
Crago and Kinskey both said they were ready to come home after a long session. Kinskey added that being a legislator is rewarding, though.
“I am honored and humbled to be able to represent the people of Johnson and Sheridan counties in the Wyoming Legislature,” Kinskey said. “It is a job that is very difficult at times demanding, tiring at times. But the fact that I’m making a difference for the state of Wyoming and for the people of Sheridan and Johnson Counties makes it all worthwhile.”
Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, and Rep. Ken Pendergraft, R-Sheridan, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.