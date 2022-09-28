SHERIDAN — Local school districts outperformed the state average on the 2021-2022 Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP), according to data released by the Wyoming Department of Education this month.
“Sheridan District 1 is extremely proud of how our students performed on the WY-TOPP assessments,” Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said. “The students beat the state average in all but one category — eighth-grade science — and in many cases outperformed the state average by over 20 percentage points.”
Sheridan County School District 2 officials also expressed pride in the results of the assessments, noting the district remains at the top of the state in student learning results.
“This is reflective of the hard work and dedication of the SCSD2 staff and the diligence of our students,” said Kristie Garriffa, assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment at SCSD2.
Schools across the state take different approaches to preparing students for the tests, meant to gauge student learning and benchmarks.
Kilbride said if you know what is going to be assessed, why wouldn’t you prepare students for it.
“Assessments should never be a surprise,” Kilbride said. “We need to understand what kids are being asked to know and be able to do, and then prepare them for it.”
Part of SCSD1’s success, he said, comes from the standards-based grading approach utilized in the district. This means, Kilbride said, time is the variable in learning. If a student doesn’t learn the material or concept the first time it’s taught, teachers reteach and reassess until they have learned it.
“If we truly believe that what we are asking students to learn is important to their future, we can’t be satisfied with saying, ‘Sorry, you didn’t learn it the first time it was taught, but we are moving on.’ That will result in tremendous gaps in learning,” Kilbride said.
Garriffa said the strong assessment results are the outcome of excellent reaching and systematic teacher collaboration.
“Because our instruction is designed and delivered to scaffold our students to achieve the content and performance standards, they are prepared for success on the state assessment,” Garriffa said. “Our teachers focus on learning, rather than teaching. It isn’t enough to say we taught the content; we look for evidence of student learning. This results in our students being prepared and performing well.”
Statewide results showed students’ scores in some areas dropped compared to prior years, a national trend in student performance some blame on the COVID pandemic. Overall, Wyoming students saw decreases in their proficient and advanced scores for English language arts and science. Scores for math rose slightly.
The average percentage of students who scored proficient and advanced in grades three through 10 was 53.1% — a decrease from the previous school year’s average of 53.9%. In science, students dropped from 47.4% to 47.3% in science, and rose from 48% to 48.3% in math.
“Wyoming educators have done a tremendous job ensuring student learning continued through the pandemic,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder. ”Although there are areas where results decreased slightly for a second year, overall they were less than three percent compared to the state results prior to the pandemic. Wyoming’s commitment to keeping students in the classroom continues to be reflected in these assessments results.”
SCSD3 scored above the state average in math, but was near or just below the state average in English language arts and science.
Science scores typically have the lowest number of students annually who test proficient or advanced in the subject area. Science is only tested as part of WY-TOPP in grades four, eight and 10.
“Our goal is for our students to experience and engage in science, which is difficult to assess in a question-and-answer format,” Garriffa said.
Garriffa and Kilbride also noted the state assessments are just one measure of student success and progress.
“While there is always a visible focus on assessment scores, we never want to lose sight of the fact that we are concerned with educating the whole child,” Kilbride said. “Their social and emotional well-being is also very important to us, and while it doesn't result in a test score, we want to be sure our students are leaving our buildings prepared to handle the academic demands as well as the social/emotional demands of this world. It's not an either/or...we can do both.”