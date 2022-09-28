SHERIDAN — Local school districts outperformed the state average on the 2021-2022 Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP), according to data released by the Wyoming Department of Education this month.

“Sheridan District 1 is extremely proud of how our students performed on the WY-TOPP assessments,” Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said. “The students beat the state average in all but one category — eighth-grade science — and in many cases outperformed the state average by over 20 percentage points.”

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

