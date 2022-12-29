SHERIDAN — Two creatives in the Sheridan community recently collaborated to make a literary work aimed at easing the burden of journaling and introducing the concept of surprise as an element from which to find solace instead of stress.
Betsy Pearson — a local author with a long resume of other experience outside of publishing — and Jenae Neeson — local graphic designer with a similarly long resume of experience in her field — collaborated in 2020 to create “The Stairway of Surprise: A day book of wonder.”
The literary work serves as a journal and inspirational book of sorts, with 365 pages dedicated to each day of the year in which owners of the material are intended to write down one thing that surprised them about that day. Pearson said owners of her and Neeson’s work can use it how they see fit, which is another purpose of the collaboration.
“It can be as freeform or as much of a format as you want,” Pearson said. “The basic idea is every day, you write down one thing that surprises you, little or big, and it’s just fun. That’s what I was trying to get across.”
Pearson, who works as a life coach after completing careers in engineering and river restoration, discovered the concept of surprise as a therapy practice from a friend, known as surprise practice.
“While I was talking to a friend of mine who’s a therapist, she was saying with her really depressed clients, she would assign them this task of looking for where something had changed in the situation that was most bothering them or in their whole life,” Pearson said. “Because when we’re depressed, we’re really depressed because we don’t think it’s going to change, whatever it is: our mood, our life, or whatever.”
Pearson said her therapist friend found the practice powerful and effective in changing the patient’s circumstances and outlook.
Taking the practice and throwing a lighter spin on it, Pearson commissioned Neeson to put illustrations with the content she wrote for the book/journal. While Neeson described her part to have taken longer than Pearson anticipated, Neeson said Pearson was gracious to her and the project turned out exceeding her expectations.
“(Betsy) was very patient with me,” Neeson said. “I drug it out.”
“Well and it took me however many years to begin with,” Pearson responded. “But it had to take what it had to take because that’s why it’s really fully-formed. It’s just really good.”
Pearson sent Neeson a draft that included rough ideas of what she wanted for each page. From there, Neeson worked slowly crafting each page to all look unique from one another. Pearson said there’s a quote and a fun graphic in a four-day spread, providing a basic format for some security for those utilizing the book/journal.
“But then there are all these little surprises and quotes are enhanced by whatever she did on that page,” Pearson said. “It is a delight. Every time I open it up I just laugh out loud because it’s so delightful. That’s why we call what she did ‘design interpretation.’ It’s not really design, but she also really made it this treat, like a surprise practice is.”
Neeson said she created the art after finding inspiration in the quotes given to her by Pearson.
“I had to jump around and figure out how to keep it consistent but also different and a surprise,” Neeson said. “So just mixing a couple of fonts to stay consistent and some rough illustrations…it was a fun challenge, but 365 days turns out to be a lot of pages, a lot of surprise.”
Although the duo completed the book in 2020, pandemic restrictions caused them to push back a book signing at Sheridan Stationery Books + Gifts until October of this year.
The two anticipate creating a series of journals that coincide with focused prompts, continuing the collaborative work of Pearson’s compilations of quotes and writings with Neeson’s eclectic illustrations.
The timeline for that, though, has not been set.
Pearson, through the publishing of “The Stairway of Surprise,” created her own publishing label, Sunwarmed Sage Press, from which she also published “The Dào of Laozi: A fresh look based on bronze inscription glyphs.” Pearson said she was advised self-publishing is easier with her own publishing company, so she created one.
The book/journal is available locally at Sheridan Stationery Books + Gifts and wherever books are sold.
