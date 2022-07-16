SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council recently announced the recipients of this year’s Fellowships in Visual Arts, Creative Writing, Performing Arts and the Native Art Fellowship.
Julie Huebner of Sheridan, along with Ron Coulter of Casper, earned Performing Arts Fellowships in Music.
Fellowships are merit-based awards to selected Wyoming artists based on their submitted portfolio of work that reflects serious and exceptional artistic investigation. Recipients each receive a $3,000 award and the opportunity to share their work with the community through support from the Wyoming Arts Council.
Submissions are juried anonymously by jurors from outside the state with extensive backgrounds in each artistic area. The juror for this year’s music fellowships was Storm Gloor.