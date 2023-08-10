SHERIDAN — Local emergency personnel rescued a man pinned underneath a vehicle Wednesday.
Sheridan Fire-Rescue firefighters' Engine 2 crew, Wyoming Regional EMS and Sheridan Police Department responded to a male pinned underneath a vehicle Wednesday afternoon at 4:19 p.m.
The male had been working under the vehicle around one of the wheel areas with the tire and rim removed. The vehicle shifted, coming off the jack stand and pinned the male's shoulder and arms. Responders arrived and determined the male was alert, conscious and breathing with no obvious injury.
Engine 2's crew utilized the hydraulic spreader (jaws of life) to lift the vehicle, crib and then pulled the male out of the area. Once the male was removed from the entrapment, he was assessed by EMS. The male was not transported to the hospital.