SHERIDAN — A few local groups will host Easter egg hunts Saturday morning.
Tongue River Valley Community Center will host its eggstravaganza Easter egg hunt Saturday at 9:30 a.m. sharp at Scott Bicentennial Park in Dayton, weather permitting.
The hunt is for children ages 10 and younger. Following the hunt, the Easter bunny will be available for photos, as well as games and crafts.
Sheridan Recreation District will also host its Easter egg hunt at Sheridan High School Saturday.
Starting at 10 a.m. sharp, the local age groups will participate separately: ages 0-4, ages 5-6 and ages 7-8. Those participating are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes early so children will not miss the event.
The Easter Egg Huntin’ with the Pooch event is canceled due to snow coverage.
Finally, New Life Assembly will host an egg hunt with food and more Saturday starting at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Scott Bicentennial Park is located at the end of Broadway Avenue in Dayton.
Sheridan High School is located at 1056 Long Drive in Sheridan.
New Life Assembly is located at 6 Barstad Way in Buffalo.