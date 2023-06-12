SHERIDAN — In honor of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, Dementia Friendly Wyoming and The Hub on Smith are highlighting the various sources of support and education available locally to patients with dementia.
Heather Comstock, director of Dementia Friendly Wyoming, said Alzheimer’s exists under the umbrella of dementia — not all dementia is Alzheimer’s, but all Alzheimer’s is dementia. Comstock said many people misunderstand Alzheimer’s and dementia as only relating to memory, but the symptoms of those conditions actually extend much further.
“Many people don’t know about all the sensory changes that happen. It’s not just about memory,” Comstock said. “When you’re living with this condition, your hearing will change, your tastes will change, your sight will change, the way you feel the world will change.”
Comstock said many dementia and Alzheimer’s patients experience frustration and confusion due to sensory issues, lending to the need for DFW locally. DFW collaborates with local businesses and organizations to educate employees on how to interact with dementia patients in a way that provides a safe and comfortable place for them to land. Services such as this allow dementia patients the opportunity to manage their own symptoms and maintain autonomy.
The most important part of this education, Comstock said, is communication — while interacting with someone who might be experiencing symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer’s, it’s important to communicate clearly and calmly while also taking care not to infantilize, a delicate balance that can mean a world of difference to those who need it.
Executive Director of the Center for a Vital Community Amy Albrecht said a little bit of compassion can go a long way to support dementia patients. To be able to look at a DFW sign on the door of a local business and know a safe, understanding environment lies on the other side is something that can make a huge difference for dementia patients who might be experiencing a bout of confusion.
“It really is about recognizing that someone might be having some challenges and recognizing that maybe they need a quiet place to be for a little while and get away from that stimulation,” Albrecht said. “I don’t want to undersell how incredibly scary that is. They haven’t found a cure for it yet and it is a scary, grim diagnosis, but it’s not the end of the world. There are things that you can do to make your life very rich.”
Comstock said one of many keys to reckoning with a dementia diagnosis, or suspected dementia, is early, clear communication. Comstock meets one-on-one with dementia patients and their families and caregivers to steer them toward local resources that could be helpful, including caregiver support groups, adult daycare through The Hub’s Daybreak program, classes, workshops and more.
“When someone says, ‘I’m not sure if I have it,’ I would say, ‘How are you different than the way you used to be?’ Because you’re your own baseline,” Comstock said. “Cognitive change is invisible… For many people who don’t have any memory challenges, this can be really challenging for people to recognize.”
Resources for dementia patients are especially important in Sheridan County because of the significant portion of the population that lies above retirement age, Albrecht said. While dementia can affect people in lower age groups, the demographic of aging people makes the need for such services that much more dire.
Comstock said the abundance of resources for dementia patients has turned Sheridan into a beacon for those who are looking for somewhere to retire and are in need of such services.
“This is an aging population and it’s a great place to retire,” Comstock said. “I’m really excited about the fact that people actually move here for services. People understand that this is a place where you can come and you can get an additional level of support that they maybe don’t see in their own community.”
