SHERIDAN — Several entities in Sheridan County have formed a partnership to sponsor an American Indian College Student Interpretive Ranger Program in 2023.
Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association, Bighorn National Forest and Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site representatives partnered to provide the program, which will select two students to participate in the program at Fort Phil Kearny and Medicine Wheel/Medicine Mountain National Historic Landmarks during a nine-week period during the summer of 2023.
The Bighorn National Forest, U.S. Department of Agriculture and Wyoming Council for the Humanities are sponsoring the program.
Student benefits include a weekly stipend, housing, travel support, onsite interpretive ranger training and tuition for a summer college independent study course. Funding will also cover a stipend and travel support for an American Indian mentor to coach and support each student. Prior to beginning work, students will complete a 32-hour course to become a certified interpretive guide using the National Association of Interpretation curriculum.
Medicine Wheel/Medicine Mountain National Historic Landmark is a traditional cultural place and 2,040-acre sacred landscape managed by the Bighorn National Forest in collaboration with six signatory parties under the guidance of a historic preservation plan. The site is staffed between mid-June and Labor Day each summer, annually hosting an average of more than 60 American Indian ceremonies and more than 10,000 visitors annually from around the world.
Fort Phil Kearny, Fetterman Battlefield and Wagon Box Battlefield National Historic Landmarks are staffed form May 1 through Oct. 30 each summer. The interpretive center contains educational displays and the FBK/BTA gift store. Onsite educational events are presented annually.
The landmarks are central to the history and culture of Plains Indian tribes, providing educational opportunities for American Indian students. Training and employment will provide the participants with job experience in all phases of working at national historic landmark interpretive sites.
Shared program goals for the partners are to provide educational and job experience opportunities for American Indian college students, increase seasonal interpretive staffing at each site, expand American Indian representation and cultural perspectives at each site, engage students and mentors in development of current and future interpretive programs and displays, and strengthen long-term partnerships and relationships with tribal communities and colleges.