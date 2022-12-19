01-13-2021 Bozeman Trail_SD 001.jpg
Buy Now

Unseasonably warm weather melts the snow off the path leading into the Fort Phil Kearny Historic Site Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Several entities in Sheridan County have formed a partnership to sponsor an American Indian College Student Interpretive Ranger Program in 2023. 

Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association, Bighorn National Forest and Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site representatives partnered to provide the program, which will select two students to participate in the program at Fort Phil Kearny and Medicine Wheel/Medicine Mountain National Historic Landmarks during a nine-week period during the summer of 2023. 

Tags

Recommended for you