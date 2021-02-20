SHERIDAN — Despite a tumultuous outlook on the year ahead, local FFA groups found ways to continue in the club as normal and anticipate upcoming competition.
Creative solutions
Sheridan County’s local FFA groups — John B. Kendrick FFA in Sheridan, Tongue River FFA in Dayton and Clear Creek FFA in Clearmont — adapted and overcame when COVID-19 restrictions took away in-person food-related fundraisers, like Sheridan’s concession stand sales to benefit the club and the alumni association. Instead, Sheridan students sold King Ropes hats for a profit to show Broncs pride in blue and gold.
Two of the three groups sold fruit boxes this year, as the pandemic did not cause disruptions — other than potential late deliveries and slower production. Clear Creek FFA replaced its fruit sales with cinnamon roll sales, adhering to COVID-19 protocols while baking cinnamon rolls to sell to community members. The added fundraiser proved effective and a well-accepted addition for community members.
“We made a lot of money on the cinnamon rolls. I think the mix up of (cinnamon rolls from fruit) really helped,” Clear Creek FFA President Krista Malli said, mentioning a potential duo of fundraisers with both fruit and cinnamon rolls next year.
While incorporating social distancing and COVID-19 rules into fundraisers and activities, Malli and her team found ways to give back to the community because “they’ve given us so much.”
“It was really hard, but we were really creative in a lot of aspects of that to make it finally work,” Malli said.
The most memorable event hosted by Clear Creek brought light to a tragic event — the loss of Lynne Latham to suicide — by hosting a suicide prevention walk in memory of the Clear Creek chapter advisor of 34 years and 2017 Wyoming Champion Ag Teacher honoree. Participants masked up and served food with protocols in place while walking a 5K around Clearmont. Another group cleaned up a highway that in turn gave money to suicide prevention efforts.
While Tongue River FFA didn’t hold its annual donkey basketball event last spring, members hope to bring it back this spring.
Paying it forward
In addition to fundraisers, FFA groups plan projects to give back and encourage youth to pursue a future in agriculture.
When school closed in March 2020, the Sheridan FFA students had already started a seeding project in which they began the germination process with intentions to transfer plants to Woodland Park Elementary School’s garden, providing hands-on agricultural teaching from high school to elementary school students. Instead, they had to simply transport them to the school without the anticipated educational aspect.
With COVID-19 protocols proving effective in school systems throughout the country, though, Sheridan’s FFA students hope to try again with the seedlings and provide the educational component while maintaining distance or wearing masks when within 6 feet of elementary students.
Clear Creek FFA members collected gently used clothing to donate to 2nd Hand Blessings in Sheridan. They also scheduled educational presentations for elementary school-aged children about different elements of agriculture and FFA to introduce them into the program.
Tongue River FFA members helped the community cupboard deliver food boxes for the Christmas holiday in December.
Hybrid opportunities
With some events planned just before COVID-19 hit the nation, others were moved to hybrid format last spring and continued in hybrid formats this fall. Leadership camp, usually held outside of Lander in person, allows FFA leaders from around the state to come together and learn from each other and experts while bunking up and bonding over a few days. This year, though, the camp went virtual but provided opportunities that would have otherwise not been available.
“I think it gave you some advantages because they had people from all over the state, professionals, come and talk to us about their jobs,” Maggie McStay said. “We had a lady from the Red Angus Association and she was actually traveling, so she wouldn’t have been able to give us that opportunity, so she Zoomed with us and told us about her job.”
Other presenters included individuals from a variety of industries.
“It wasn’t as fun, I would say, but it definitely gave more opportunities that we wouldn’t have been able to do,” McStay said.
This March, members will experience yet another hybrid experience through annual competitions in a unique and socially distanced format.
Competition ready
Students utilize fundraisers to help pay for competitions throughout the state. Usually, several practice rounds of state-level competition take place throughout Wyoming, but this year Sheridan College is the only location to host its Border Wars contest, where FFA students from Wyoming and South Dakota participate in friendly competitions to see where they rank in their respective competitive events.
“We’re going to use (the Border Wars) as a test to see who retained the most information (in practices),” Tongue River FFA President Jake Massar said.
The event in March, all in person with masking and social distancing protocols in place per Sheridan College requirements, will precede the district competition by one day, according to Tongue River members, when they host the entire district in March as well.
State convention this year will be spread throughout four weekends in April.
“We can still compete, it’ll just look different than previous years,” McStay said. “One of my favorite things about state convention is you get to see all your friends from across the state, which is going to be limited this year. But I think we’re fortunate enough to have one as it is.”
While a schedule has not yet been presented, teams in each category from every club in Sheridan County are conducting practices for their specific events.
Leadership team members keep record of who attends meetings, improvement over the weeks and tally successes at the Border Wars to help determine the top two members of each event who will compete at districts from the chapter. At districts, two people from each event continue to the state convention. Similarly, two in each competition at the state level continue to national convention typically held in Indianapolis each year.
This year, however, FFA advisors anticipate organizers canceling any in-person convention and replacing it with a virtual option, similar if not identical to 2020’s convention that included keynote speakers and initiation of the new National FFA leadership team.
Despite the ever-changing landscape of a pandemic-laden year, FFA members throughout the county are determined to “adapt, overcome and succeed.”
“I remember a state officer past speech — they were resigning from their state office — and their title was ‘adapt, overcome and succeed.’ We always say that as kind of a joke, but I really think it’s true, especially with FFA. We’re figuring it out,” McStay said.
“Times are different, but I think that’s something really unique about our organization, especially in Wyoming. We’re lucky to be able to do anything.”