SHERIDAN — Tongue River High School and Sheridan High School students found success at the 94th National FFA Convention.
The National FFA Convention — held Oct. 25, through Nov. 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana — aims to grow the next generation of leaders, teaching individuals how to make an impact in the world. Before reaching the national competition, teams had to qualify in previously held events, ranging from local competitions to state competitions, from Creed speaking to livestock judging. Tongue River High School FFA officers are Jake Massar (president), Wyatt Charlson (vice president), Lily Krumm (secretary), Rudi Balstad (sentinel), Kaleb Dupuis (reporter) and Colter Hanft (treasurer) and the school mechanics team includes Massar, Charlson, Cache Van Tassell and Wes Beadle.
The mechanics team placed eighth at the convention.
“There are a couple of written tests with a bunch of sections such as electrical and structure, but it is pretty much anything you would encounter on a farm or ranch,” Charlson said.
Due to COVID-19, national tests were written and taken over Zoom instead of going in-person to Indianapolis.
Once in Indianapolis, the team underwent more written tests along with hands-on sections, switching between the two periodically. Some of these hands-on activities included building a welding project and rebuilding a hydraulic motor.
Tongue River’s FFA officers attended general sessions including the announcing of career development events, which gives students the general layout of the event, new national officer inductions, career fairs featuring dozens of colleges and workshops on a variety of topics including the basics of running a small business.
Outside of the convention, Tongue River’s FFA team toured several locations within the city of Indianapolis, including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
“It was really cool and one of the kid’s favorite things during the trip,” Tongue River FFA advisor John Masters said. “In the past, we went to CNH Industrial parts hub for the nation.”
The team also completed an escape room, aiming to build teamwork. Sheridan High School was the other school to compete at the National FFA Convention. This year, Jhett West was the only student that attended from Sheridan High School, competing in Creed speaking. Along with West, Cassi Bernhardt attended as an FFA advisor. Within Creed speaking, West moved his way up the ladder, earning the state championship in Wyoming in April at the Wyoming State FFA Convention, winning the first round at nationals on Aug. 27, earning him a spot in the top four, which was televised starting Oct. 28, 2021. West placed fourth in the nation.
“It was a whole lot of practicing throughout the school year last year,” West said.
“There was a lot of practice throughout the summer as well, it took quite a bit of time and effort to get to that point at nationals,” he said.
Practices prepared for competitions that spanned the state, starting with local speech contests mid-February and culminating with televised portions of the National FFA Convention Oct. 28, 2021.
“About 200,000 students nationwide compete in that contest every year, so to be in the final four is a huge deal,” Bernhardt said.
Although the Arvada-Clearmont High School’s FFA team did not attend the National FFA Convention, they still experienced a great deal of success throughout the year.
“I think the coolest thing is being able to figure out who they are as individuals,” FFA advisor Monica Castaneda said. “Being able to find their passions and how they truly are as individuals has been the biggest success I have seen throughout the program.”
Tamica Smith, Timber Buhr, Shelden Malli, Peityn Manor, Norris Graves and Nick Sandefur have all grown individually into strong leaders within the community.
“Tamica Smith started out scared to talk in front of anyone,” Castaneda said. “She is actually the first kid from Clear Creek FFA to go compete in the portion of public speaking in Clear Creek history as of last year.”
“It was a really cool experience and it is a great way for people who have never really gotten a chance to travel across the country to go see a new area and just be in a group as big as the FFA,” Massar said.