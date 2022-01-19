Deputy coroner confirms identity of woman killed in Jan. 16 fire
SHERIDAN — Stella Ann Beacham, 81, of Sheridan was the sole victim of a Jan. 16 fire, Deputy Sheridan County Coroner Kaye Penno confirmed Tuesday.
Sheridan Fire-Rescue was dispatched around 9 p.m. Jan. 16, after receiving reports of smoke from an apartment at 145 W. 16th St., SFR Division Chief Chad Brutlag said in a press release Tuesday. SFR, Goose Valley Fire Department, Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Sheridan Police Department personnel arrived at the scene.
After SFR officials removed her from the burning structure, Beacham was transported by RMA first responders to Sheridan Memorial Hospital, where she passed away Jan. 17. Beacham’s cause of death was determined to be smoking while connected to an oxygen tank, Penno said in an interview Monday.
The fire was controlled quickly and turned over to the SFR Origin and Cause Investigator, Brutlag said. No fire personnel were injured during the incident.
First responders encounter concurrent Jan. 13 emergencies
SHERIDAN — Between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Jan. 13, first responders from Sheridan Fire-Rescue and Tongue River Fire District responded to two separate incidents: a hazardous material incident and a barn fire.
At 9:17 a.m., SFR, TRFD and Wyoming Highway Patrol officials were dispatched to a hazardous materials incident at mile marker 17 on Interstate 90. SFR officials found a semitruck had leaked approximately 130 gallons of diesel fuel onto the highway, SFR Division Chief Chad Brutlag said in a press release. Responders worked together to contain and stop the leak as well as clean up the spilled fuel.
At 9:23 a.m., crews from SFR, TRFD, Goose Valley Fire Department, Dayton Fire Department, Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire at 247 Decker Road north of Sheridan, where they found a large barn with “smoke exiting from the eaves of the roof on all sides,” Brutlag said.
Firefighters established a water source and set up a ventilation system to remove smoke and heat from the building. The fire was controlled relatively quickly for the size of the barn.
No civilians or fire crews were injured during either incident. Eight goats were safely evacuated from the scene of the barn fire.
Firefighters respond to Jan. 12 outbuilding fire
SHERIDAN — Firefighters from Sheridan Fire-Rescue and Goose Valley Fire Department, as well as EMTs from Rocky Mountain Ambulance and deputies from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a structure fire at 3016 W. Loucks St. around 9 p.m. Jan. 12.
SFR firefighters found a 10-by-16-foot outbuilding on fire at the scene, SFR Division Chief Chad Brutlag said in a press release. The crew doused the exterior of the building and surrounding brush with water to avoid the outbreak of additional fires in the area.
GVFD firefighters arrived on the scene, assisting in extinguishing the fire and providing an additional water supply.
The fire was safely extinguished and turned over to the Wyoming fire investigator. No injuries occurred during the incident.