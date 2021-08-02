SHERIDAN — Three large fires continue to burn in the region, with recent moisture helping suppress growth.
Crater Ridge Fire
Crater Ridge Fire started July 17 from suspected lightning 30 miles northeast of Lovell off U.S Highway 14.
The fire has reached 685 acres with 0% containment.
Fire suppression efforts are underway, with crews stationed in the Bighorn National Forest.
Deer Creek 2 Fire
Deer Creek 2 Fire started July 26 from a burning coal seam 35 miles northwest of Gillette in Campbell County, which has burned into Sheridan and Johnson counties.
The fire has reached 5,295 acres with 50% containment. The fire is expected to be fully contained by Aug. 2 at 6 p.m., according to the InciWeb page.
Fire restrictions are in place in Sheridan County and on the Bighorn National Forest.
PF Fire
PF Fire, formerly Poverty Flats Fire, in Montana started July 27 from a suspected coal seam 6 miles northeast of Hardin.
The fire has reached 67,005 acres with 60% containment. The fire is lined and is holding at the line with 139 crew members cleaning up indirect line.
In addition to the PF Fire from last week, a fire east of Lodge Grass moved through 24 acres of grass and brush following suspected arson.
While the suspect has not been named yet, a person set the fire intentionally, and charges are being filed, according to a press release from Bureau of Indian Affairs Sunday. BIA crews worked the Exit 530 fire until midnight Saturday evening and completed mop up in cottonwoods in the Little Bighorn River, according to the release.
BIA Fire crews have responded to eight smaller new human-caused fires since July 27.