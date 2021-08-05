SHERIDAN — A fire in Montana updated to 100% containment, while a fire in the Bighorn National Forest continues to burn.
PF Fire
The PF Fire, initially known as the Poverty Flats Fire, grew to 66,134 acres before being 100% contained by fire crews in the area.
PF Fire in Montana started July 27 from a suspected coal seam 6 miles northeast of Hardin. The fire burned in grass and sagebrush, and the final active areas were primarily in cottonwood trees along the river, according to InciWeb.
Crater Ridge Fire
The Crater Ridge Fire grew to 758 acres and remains at 0% containment.
Crater Ridge Fire started July 17 from suspected lightning 30 miles northeast of Lovell off U.S Highway 14.
The fire received 1/10-inch of rain Tuesday, giving firefighters an opportunity to fight directly on sections of the fire's perimeter, primarily the Cub Creek drainage. Operational plans Wednesday included direct contact with sections of the fire's perimeter, including cold-trailing and mop-up, in addition to helicopter water bucket drops.
Cold-trailing involves firefighters inspecting the fire’s edge for hot spots. When hot spots are detected firefighters will mop-up the area by using hand tools to extinguish the residual fire, breaking apart smoldering debris and mixing it with mineral soil to ensure it is completely out.
Firefighters continue to construct and improve indirect fire lines, utilizing natural barriers, and the use of heavy equipment is aiding them in their efforts.