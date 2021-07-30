Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.