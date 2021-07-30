SHERIDAN — Moisture received in the region slowed progression on local fires, but crews continue to fight to eliminate the flames.
Deer Creek 2 fire
As of July 30, Deer Creek 2 fire grew to 5,295 acres and is 35% contained, with 99 people helping t fight the fire.
The fire originated off Echeta Road from suspected a burning coal seam that surfaced and ignited the dry fuel around it Monday around 5:45 p.m. It is unknown how the coal seam ignited or how long it has been burning.
The rainfall overnight assisted firefighting operations but also added a new challenge of muddy conditions for firefighters. Cooler weather is expected Friday, with a projected high of 91 degrees Fahrenheit, slight chance of thunderstorms and showers and wind gusts shifting to the southeast up to 20 mph.
The main objective is to protect human life and safety for both firefighters and the public while protecting communities, property, natural resources and other values at risk. Another goal is to keep the fire perimeter as small as possible by implementing an effective suppression strategy utilizing direct attack where and when appropriate to do so.
Contact Information Officer Melanie Wilmer with questions at 307-682-5319 or 2021.deercreek2@firenet.gov.
Crater Ridge fire
Minimal fire activity is expected from the Crater Ridge fire, burning 30 miles east-northeast of Lovell on Bighorn National Forest land. Depending on the amount of precipitation received, the fire will actively smolder with possible creeping in dryer fuels.
The fire remains at 641 acres with 0% containment as of July 30.
Reduced fire potential and spread are anticipated as jackpots, or concentrations of heavy fuels continue to burn.
The Crater Ridge Fire remains a full suppression fire. Strategically established indirect containment lines have been created and are being improved in anticipation of increased fire activity.
Division A will be monitoring fire activity and improving indirect fire lines along Boyd Ridge Road.
Division D is monitoring fire activity in the Pumpkin Creek and Cub Creek drainages. Continuing to construct and improve indirect fire lines along Forest Service road 111.
Division W continues with line construction on Boyd Ridge. The use of heavy equipment is aiding firefighters in widening and improving the containment lines.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will occur today and into the weekend. Temperatures will remain seasonally cool and humidity will remain elevated throughout the weekend.
Air quality improves, however smoke will still be visible across Wyoming, coming from multiple fires in states further to the west as well as to the north in Canada. View a smoke map at fire.airnow.gov.
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect in Sheridan County, where the fire is located. For fire restriction information in counties throughout Wyoming, see wsfd.wyo.gov/fire-management/fire-restrictions.
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Bighorn National Forest. For current fire restrictions, see fs.usda.gov/alerts/bighorn/alerts-notices.
The Bighorn National Forest has implemented an area closure in the northeastern portion of the Medicine Wheel Ranger District. To see roads and trails closed to public entry, visit fs.usda.gov/alerts/bighorn/alerts-notices/?aid=67523.
Poverty Flats fire
While no complete updates were provided on InciWeb, Bureau of Indian Affairs updated information regarding the Crow Reservation corner of the fire.
Big Horn County, Montana, issued an emergency proclamation declaring a countywide emergency regarding hazardous wildland fire conditions following Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte's issuance of two executive orders proclaiming statewide wildland fire and drought emergencies.
The fire is managed by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and, according to its website, is 55,940.92 acres and is 20% contained.
The fire was discovered July 27 from an undetermined cause, according to the Montana DNRC.