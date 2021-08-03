SHERIDAN — The Crater Ridge Fire increased in size overnight and the PF Fire is nearly out.
Crater Ridge Fire
The Crater Ridge Fire in the Bighorn Mountains increased to 758 acres Tuesday and is 0% contained.
Most of the growth occurred on the north side of the fire toward Pumpkin Creek. There is a chance for moisture over the fire as scattered showers and thunderstorms move into the area today.
PF Fire
The PF Fire in Big Horn County, Montana, is nearly suppressed as of Tuesday.
The fire is around 55,940.92 acres and is 80% contained as of Tuesday, according to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. he InciWeb update as of Monday indicated the fire was 65,941 acres and 80% contained, as did an update sent from the Big Horn County Assist Team Tuesday.
Deer Creek 2 Fire
There have been no updates to the Deer Creek Fire for the past three days. The fire was last known to have burned 5,295 acres and was 50% contained in the Sheridan, Johnson and Campbell county areas.