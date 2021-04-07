SHERIDAN — Local firefighters are asking community members to remain vigilant when completing controlled burns this season after an incident April 4 caused several agencies to respond to an out-of-control burn.
Goose Valley Fire responded to the report of a controlled burn out of control in the vicinity of Big Goose Rd. at approximately 4:30 p.m. April 4.
Initial reports indicated a fire of approximately 1 acre, but with dry conditions and a sudden wind change the fire took off into some large cottonwood trees, brush, and cattails.
Soon after Goose Valley Fire arrived, the fire crossed an irrigation ditch and started running in a steep pasture and additional resources were requested from Sheridan Fire-Rescue and Tongue River Volunteer Fire Department. Local residents helped direct crews into the fire, and by sunset the fire was contained. Large burning cottonwood trees kept crews late into the night and required follow-up visits the next day.
The fire ended up burning more than 30 acres.
The Sheridan County Fire Warden reminds folks whenever you begin controlled burning or bonfire activities, please notify the Dispatch Center at 307-672-2413 so the fire department doesn’t show up uninvited; check the weather forecast for warnings and if the humidity is below 20% or strong winds are predicted and avoid burning during that time; have fire tools, water and a phone readily available, and do not delay calling 911 for help if a burn gets out of hand, as early response can minimize control efforts and potential damage.