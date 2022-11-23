SHERIDAN — This year, several Sheridan families will feast on a Thanksgiving dinner made completely from locally-sourced food.
Cross E Dairy and Freedom Foods’ local foods Thanksgiving meal bundles include stuffing mix from a French bakery east of town, herbs grown in a Sheridan greenhouse, late season vegetables grown in Banner and more.
“It can be hard to understand that you can source local foods for a whole meal, especially a holiday meal,” said Shawna Hampshire of Cross E Dairy, a marketplace on Main Street featuring foods from 28 local producers, from fresh vegetables and beef to locally made baked goods.
“Several of our producers got together and said, let’s promote a Thanksgiving bundle, and let people know they can do all local foods for an entire holiday meal,” she said.
This was the store’s first attempt at selling a preselected meal kit during the holidays, and they sold out fast. The options included a turkey, chicken, prime rib or vegan tamales main dish, with rolls, stuffing, potatoes, carrots, onions, winter squash, mushrooms, lettuce and microgreens and dessert options, all from local producers.
“It isn’t hard for us to find all these foods locally,” Hampshire said. “These are all vendors we work with on a regular basis, and we can get most of these holiday foods here.”
Some seasonal items, like squash and greens, may be the last of the season. Local meats, she said, are often available year-round in Wyoming.
“Definitely people are more interested in local food than ever,”Hampshire said. “People wonder where their food comes from, and how they can source it locally, especially with shortages in other stores. I was just told last week that major grocery stores are running out of eggs, and people can’t find them. People realize now that they can tap into local food sources.”
As inflation has hit many grocery stores, Hampshire said the price of local food is now comparable to mass-produced food. Local products, she said, also often last much longer than food carried in on trucks.
“We have people comment on how long our milk lasts, and how long the greens last when they come in right here out of the ground,” she said. “Papa Joe’s Lettuce can last a good 10 days.”
Hampshire said Cross E Dairy and Freedom Foods will consider doing a Christmas meal box after Thanksgiving. As the store continues to experiment and grow, similar stores are popping up across Wyoming, from Riverton to Gillette.
“I would like each little Wyoming community to have their own store like us. It just opens a whole realm of possibilities for the shoppers, but also for the people who have a heart to grow and raise animals,” Hampshire said.