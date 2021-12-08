SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 has no immediate plans for the Fifth Street Holly Seed property acquired earlier this year, but next steps were taken in determining what the site could house in the future.
Following private and public community outreach, respondents determined local foods and neighborhood enhancement as top priorities for the property, with economic development and youth sports and activities following closely, according to the community-wide assessment.
Community stakeholders developed the four top priorities, and the community outreach determined top priorities. Administrators worked with local grant-writer Susan Bigelow to identify grant opportunities, as well.
Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Assessment Mitch Craft said Bigelow suggested the capital construction committee first clarify the vision for the project, then connect with partners and seek planning funds. She identified possible grants through the U.S. Department of Agriculture focused on farm-to-school or rural development projects. Bigelow also suggested coal-impacted community grants, though most USDA grants must be supported by a community partner and not held up by a school district on its own.
The district accepted a $1.4 million donation from Homer “Scotty” and Janet Scott in February to purchase the nearly 7.8-acre former home of Holly Seed, along Fifth Street and adjacent to Sheridan High School.
The property includes as many as five structures, including a main building with office space, a 4,000-square-foot shop, laboratory and three greenhouses. The space is zoned business with allowances for education use.
Business zoning restricts building heights of four stories at 45 feet high. The largest single building structure that could be built on the site is approximately 82,000 square feet. A rendering of the property showed potential capacity of the space housing an 82,000-square-foot building with existing buildings in place.
No next steps were proposed during the SCSD2 Board of Trustees meeting Monday.