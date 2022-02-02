SHERIDAN — Faced with endless possibilities for future uses, the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation has given itself time to provide the community with an asset that benefits generations to come.
The foundation, through an entity called Community Impact, LLC, is the new owner of the 227-acre property on Big Goose Road that formerly housed Normative Services Academy, Inc., a court-ordered juvenile educational facility.
The property officially changed hands in late September, and board members of the Scott foundation have taken the time since the purchase to take stock of the property, which will require investment in maintenance and updates moving forward.
In the short term, the six houses on the former school campus have been updated with new carpeting and appliances, among other repairs.
The homes will be leased by Sheridan Memorial Hospital beginning in February to provide workforce housing.
Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said four of the houses are set up as single-family homes and two may be utilized as dual residences with shared laundry and living space. All of the homes, though, will provide transitional housing for hospital staff who either are only in the community for a short period or for long-term employees as they find a more permanent living arrangement.
“It will be nice to have that bridge and that breathing room in terms of housing options,” McCafferty said.
The hospital has worked with the foundation to make improvements to the homes and purchase and plant landscaping to create a neighborhood environment on the campus.
Jenny Craft, executive director of the Scott foundation, said the foundation has been pleased with the early partnership, as the hospital has repeatedly demonstrated a need for staff housing.
“We’re working to make places better,” Craft said. “We are investing in the future and preparing the property for future uses.”
In addition to the hospital, local nonprofits are also utilizing space on the property. In addition to relocating its offices to the former school campus, Antelope Butte Foundation has one employee living in the dorms along with four AmeriCorps members who serve at a variety of nonprofits in the community including ABF, The Food Group, Rooted in Wyoming and Wyldflower Learning Community. In addition, recruitment will begin for summer AmeriCorps members who could serve at nonprofits including the Sheridan Community Land Trust, Sheridan Recreation District, Sheridan County YMCA and 307 Discovery Center.
“Being able to provide housing for AmeriCorps members makes our program accessible for more individuals, especially those coming from out of state,” said Nikki Ulug, development coordinator for ABF. “For example, individuals interested in serving as an AmeriCorps member for the summer (May through August) may not apply to programs without housing because it is expensive and difficult to find housing for just four months, especially if you aren’t from the area.”
In addition, Ulug said, the dorms offer the perfect balance of common space and personal space, encouraging community among the AmeriCorps members.
“I think that this dorm space will be key to the future success of Antelope Butte’s AmeriCorps program,” Ulug said. “I hope that being able to provide housing encourages more young people to serve their community as an AmeriCorps member, whether it is for a few months or a full year.” Beyond the initial housing partnerships with the hospital and local nonprofits, Craft and Scott foundation board member Arin Waddell said the project team plans to take time to determine the best use of the facility in the future.
Several meetings at the facility have featured conversations with local nonprofits and potential partners. Interest in the property ranges from educational programs and land management to open space and recreation.
“We’re exploring what is possible and what is sustainable,” Waddell said. “We want to ensure what we do is for the greater good of the community.”
The Scott foundation and Community Impact, LLC, are also working to ensure future property uses follow the foundation’s trust document, which includes an emphasis on educational and character-building opportunities for young people.
“Right now we’re processing the possibilities as a unit,” Waddell said. “It is challenging work, but it’s work, and it requires shared language and vision. We want to ensure we’re moving forward with purpose and without duplicating existing community efforts.”
While the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation has experienced early successes in providing workforce housing for entities in the community, its board and representatives from Community Impact, LLC, said a thorough vetting and planning process will determine the future use of the former school campus.