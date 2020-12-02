SHERIDAN — Students of Normative Services Academy, Inc. will not be able to celebrate Christmas with family members back home this year, as the school remains closed to visitors or student travel due to the coronavirus. Because of that, one volunteer hopes to bring Christmas cheer to the children through other means.
Megg Guthrie volunteers and works part time as a librarian at NSI. While at work, she has become familiar with children who often receive a bad reputation for frequent law enforcement interactions and running away from the facility. More than anything, though, Guthrie saw an opportunity to share her knowledge of the students; show the community they’re not bad children, just children with troubled pasts; and give the community an opportunity to respond with a giving spirit. Guthrie saw several other places garnering community donations for toys for children and families in need.
“What if I do something similar, but I have the power of Facebook?” Guthrie said. “I run my own doula business, so the power of Facebook is where I tend to lean because that’s where I get my business from.”
A lot of the NSI students' parents are not available to financially provide gifts for them, and the school itself only has enough funding to provide for student needs not wants, Guthrie said, thus sparking the idea for the community to become involved.
Once the idea took hold and she received permission from staff, she set to work on social media to share her idea with groups like Neighbors Helping Neighbors on Facebook.
“Honestly because of how bad of a rap NSI often has in this town, I was expecting maybe 20 people at most,” Guthrie said. “All of Saturday, Sunday and Monday, my Facebook was just nonstop notifications of people saying, ‘How can we help?’ ‘Can we adopt a kid?’"
After three days, Guthrie had organized two people giving per student and is still accepting people willing to help. One man even offered to provide gifts for five of the children.
“The outpouring of support this year for these kids who really don’t have a great life to begin with,” Guthrie said, mentioning some students’ involvement with gangs and some who have been abused from birth, “to give them this little bit of, ‘Hey, we love you and we want you guys to do the best you can,’ is important this year, especially with how dark this year has been with everything going on.
“My goal is kindness,” she continued. “I’m determined the world is going to remember that Mr. Rogers said, ‘Be kind and love your neighbor.’ And if it means I started out quietly with local stuff, then that’s what I do.”
After coordinating with the school, Guthrie received lists of things the children wanted for Christmas and from now until Christmas will serve as the go-between community givers and student recipients.
In addition, the Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange reached out and is working with the school to become involved with Guthrie’s project, as some of them are foster children. Staff approved the nonprofit’s Carla Trier to create a pop-up shop with hygiene and other fun items for the children to choose. A list of needs is all she’s waiting on before shopping for the students with generous donations from the community.
Christmas morning, Guthrie will surprise the children with wrapped gifts given by community members seeking to recognize and acknowledge the children at NSI.