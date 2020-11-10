SHERIDAN — During the 2020 Wyoming legislative session, legislators unanimously approved a bill requiring local government agencies to make financial information available on the internet. Four months after the deadline set by state statute, several agencies have not submitted online financial information to the state but may have the information available on their own sites.
Wyoming Department of Administration and Information staff presented the website on which the department compiled statewide local government agencies’ websites revealing financial information. Out of numerous Sheridan County local government affiliates, only five were on the list as of Nov. 9: city of Sheridan; Sheridan County; Sheridan County Conservation District; Sheridan County Public Library System and Northern Wyoming Community College District.
The purpose of the public finance and expenditure of funds website is to permit Wyoming taxpayers to view and track the use of taxpayer dollars by making participating state entities’ and local government entities’ public financial information available on the internet, according to state statute.
By definition in that statute, a local government entity includes county, municipality, joint powers board, airport board, community college district, school district, special district and any other political subdivision. That means all school districts, the county, any joint powers boards within Sheridan County and all smaller municipalities must provide that information, if not on the statewide website, on their own respective websites.
Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said she tracked the bill through the Legislature but did not realize until notified by an email from The Sheridan Press that Sheridan County’s website was not on the list. While simple, no one had notified the county of the statute change.
“Each state or local government entity is responsible for ensuring they comply with state statute. The Department of Administration & Information (A&I) simply provides them a way to link to where their data is located, and displays the information they enter on our website,” said Tegan Carter, Wyoming Department of Administration and Information Senior Multimedia Specialist.
Obermueller and Sheridan County School District 2 Business Manager Brandon Finney said even before the statute change, the county and SCSD2 had been providing financial information via its website for several years. Finney said administration also presents financials publicly during board meetings. Finally, all warrants more than $500 are published in The Sheridan Press.
No entity, as far as A&I’s Carter knew, checked for compliance on each entity, as state officials do not have a comprehensive list of all agencies that fall under the umbrella specified in statute.
“The State of Wyoming website lists local and state government agencies, however, this particular statute is referencing all state and local government entities. To my knowledge, a list like this does not exist,” Carter said.
Similarly, a transparency-focused bill requiring state and local government agencies to establish a public records ombudsman was established but remains unchecked with a nonexistent comprehensive list, even with state ombudsman Ruth Van Mark overseeing state operations.
For government agencies not listed on the A&I website, Obermueller said the process was “simple” and simply links to the county website. While it’s not a statutory requirement or a requirement of A&I to reach out to every government entity, all government entities must establish a website or update an existing website with financial information as specified to comply with state statute.