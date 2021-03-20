SHERIDAN — “Land use concerns didn’t exist until your neighbor moved in,” said Wade Sanner, community development director for the city of Sheridan, and there’s some truth to that.
In fact, city and county planning departments are a relatively recent invention, dating back to the early 1900s, according to Sanner.
“Planning was initially used to address problems like breathing in coal dust,” Sanner said. “Obviously, you don’t want to place a coal plant next to a residence with small children. From the beginning, it was about protecting the health, safety and welfare of the community.”
As development spread throughout the country, so did planning departments. And although the times have changed, the careers of people like Sanner and Sheridan County Planner Mark Reid have remained more or less the same: Make sure a construction job is done right the first time to protect both the applicants and their neighbors.
It’s not a glamorous job, but it is an important one, Reid said.
“We don’t just want the community to grow — we want it to grow well,” Reid said. “One of government’s main roles is protecting the health, safety and welfare of the citizens. Are we really doing our job if we allow construction in hazardous locations like a flood plain or if we allow one person’s construction to endanger the life of someone else?”
That’s where the permits come in. The city of Sheridan requires building permits for any project that costs more than $3,000 or will be more than 200-square-feet. The city has two types of permits: a simple permit and a detailed permit.
Simple permits are for minor projects like roofing, siding and installation of fireplaces and furnaces, according to the city’s building department. These projects do not require a formal plan review by the building department.
Detailed permits are required in any project involving new construction or structural work or additions, according to the building department. These permits must include detailed structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and building plans.
Sanner said the earlier builders can have conversations with the city’s building department, the easier the permitting process will be.
“The best thing is to talk to the city early and in as much detail as you can,” Sanner said. “It will save you money in the process if you communicate with us early. We can alert you to problems, discuss what can and can’t be done and brainstorm ideas of how to better comply with city codes.”
The county issues two types of permits for new residential construction: a building permit and a zoning permit.
According to Reid, a building permit is required if construction more than 120-square-feet is occurring in the county’s building permit area — essentially the city of Sheridan and the surrounding area — or in any subdivision constructed after 2007. Any construction requiring a conditional use permit also needs a building permit.
A building permit must include structural information about the proposed construction, including site, foundation, floor and roof framing plans, Reid said.
If construction occurs outside of areas requiring a building permit, a zoning permit will suffice, Reid said. A zoning permit focuses less on the structure of the proposed building and more on the physical environment in which the construction is proposed.
“We look at things such as flood plains and landslides and steep slopes,” Reid said. “Things that could impact general safety.”
Both the city and the county strive to review and approve building permits within two weeks, Sanner and Reid said. If the permit is approved, the governments continue to be involved throughout construction in the form of building inspections.
“Anything with a subcontractor, that’s another inspection,” Sanner said. “Things like electrical work and plumbing. If you order a sub on it, you’re going to have an inspection on it, and then of course the final inspection at the end.”
In 2021, the planning offices will likely be busier than ever reviewing permits and conducting inspections, Reid said. So far in 2021, the county public works department has issued 50 building, zoning and septic permits. Just five years ago in 2017, 20 permits were issued in the same time period.
“We normally get a little lull during winter,” Reid said. “But not this year. We’ve had a lot of folks coming in, including folks from out of state. The low interest rates have driven lots of construction, and a lot of baby boomers are retiring and looking for a nice place to live.”
In 2020, the county public works department issued 114 permits for new dwelling units — the highest number in more than a decade, Reid said. Construction has been strong in the Sheridan city limits as well, according to Jessie Koltiska, certified permit technician with the city. The city issued 76 residential building permits in 2020, Koltiska previously told The Press. This is a slight increase from the 72 permits issued in all of 2019, and just less than the 80 permits issued in 2018.
As demand for their services increase, both Sanner and Reid said their offices are dedicated to protecting the safety of Sheridan County residents.
“We’re not here to make things difficult for anybody,” Sanner said. “We’re just trying to make sure it’s done right.”