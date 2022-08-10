SHERIDAN — Brooke Jackson of Sheridan was one of 25 students from across the U.S. who received the doctor of chiropractic degree from Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, South Carolina, at the 143rd Commencement Program on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The doctor of chiropractic program at Sherman College requires students to complete approximately 4,600 hours (14 quarters) of classroom and laboratory study and also includes an internship in the college's on-campus Chiropractic Health Center. Assistant Professor of Clinical Sciences Princess Porter-Fowler, D.C., presented the commencement address.